Johnny O'Neil Releases 'LIVE at the Southern Theater' EP

The EP was recorded live at a show the band performed at the iconic Southern Theater in Minneapolis on December 11th, 2021. 

Jan. 30, 2023  

Johnny O'Neil announces the release of the EP "LIVE at the Southern Theater". This follows up his debut album TRUTH OR DARE. The EP was recorded live at a show the band performed at the iconic Southern Theater in Minneapolis on December 11th, 2021.

The EP features five songs that provide a snapshot of Johnny and his band's history, ranging from a song initially recorded by Johnny's former band Dare Force, "Let Me Play," the lead track from Johnny's first solo album, "Snake In the Grass," to three brand new tracks from Johnny's upcoming second album: "Take Me Down," "Tell Me Your Story," and a remake of the Thin Lizzy classic, "Don't Believe A Word."

Fans can download the new live EP for free directly from Johnny's website: www.JohnnyONeil.com or it can be streamed from your favorite platform.

Johnny O'Neil talked about the recording of their second full length album, "We are currently in the studio recording our second album. While we have "officially" been a band since late 2020 and performed live over the past year-and-a-half, the new album represents the maiden voyage of my full band in the studio.

As such, we all are discovering more about each other as musicians, band mates, and dear friends. My first solo album, "Truth Or Dare" set a high bar to meet with the second album, this time featuring my whole band."

Johnny O'Neil is excited to announce a show on March 6th supporting The Winery Dogs at the Fine Line in Minneapolis, MN. Show info and tickets can be found at https://bnds.us/2kqa3x



