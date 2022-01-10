Johnny Marr Releases New Single 'Night and Day'

Johnny Marr has released "Night and Day," the brand-new single taken from the Fever Dreams Pt 3 EP - the third quarter of forthcoming double album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, due February 25th via BMG.

Featuring backing vocals and bass from Primal Scream's Simone Marie, "Night and Day" encapsulates the confusion, the torpor and the entropy of the way we've all been living. Speaking about the new single, Johnny said, "I need songs after all the news, news, news. It gets too real in the hotspots."

Most importantly, "Night and Day" and the themes of Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 also look to the future, and the idea that even in the most trying times, hope endures. "I'm trying to be positive, for me and my audience, really," Johnny adds. "My personality is such that it occurs to me to think that way. I'm not just writing with positivity for the sake of a song. It's real, and it's also very necessary."

The Fever Dreams Pt 3 EP features four brand new songs from Johnny Marr's anticipated first double LP - "The Speed Of Love," "Night and Day," "Counter-Clock World" and "Rubicon." The EP will be released on limited edition gold vinyl on May 20th, pre-order HERE.

2022 will see Johnny Marr return to the live stage, joining Blondie as a special guest on their 'Against The Odds' headline tour through April and May, including London's O2 Arena, before heading out on The Killers' headline US arena tour, beginning in August through to October.

Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 will be available on CD and double vinyl with the official store offering exclusive limited edition white vinyl and cassettes, alongside merch bundles with signed prints. HMV and independent record stores will also be stocking a limited-edition turquoise vinyl pressing. Pre-order/presale HERE.

Watch the new music video here: