John Wetton to Release 'An Extraordinary Life' 8CD Box Set in November

The box set will be released November 24, 2023.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall

John Wetton to Release 'An Extraordinary Life' 8CD Box Set in November

On 24th November the first in a series of box sets commemorating the life and music of one of the UK`s most extraordinary and prolific musicians, John Wetton, will be released.  

The “An Extraordinary Life” box set contains 8 newly remastered CDs, featuring the six solo albums Wetton released between 1980 and 2011. Each album now includes special bonus tracks. Additionally, two further discs are included which feature a gold mine of rare, live and unreleased material from the vaults, compiled by John`s archivist, Rick Nelson.

Housed in a sumptuous 12” by 12” box, this set includes a 64-page book with an introduction by legendary artist, Roger Dean and contains comprehensive sleeve notes by Nick Shilton, author of Wetton’s biography, “An Extraordinary Life”, published earlier this year. The book also features a raft of photographs taken from the Wetton archive and has been designed by John’s long-time friend, Michael Inns. 

This whole project has been lovingly crafted and compiled with the full blessing of John`s son Dylan and his wife Lisa and is endorsed by the Wetton estate. 

With a career spanning more than four decades, John Wetton`s rich baritone voice and accomplished bass playing has adorned many recordings. In this “An Extraordinary Life” his extensive solo career is captured for posterity all in one sumptuous box set, making this a fitting tribute to one of the UK most loved and respected artists. 

Check out trailer for the box set here:

“An Extraordinary Life”

DISC 1: Caught in The Crossfire (1980)
DISC 2: Battle Lines (1994)
DISC 3: Arkangel (1997)
DISC 4: Welcome to Heaven (2000)
DISC 5: Rock of Faith (2003)
DISC 6: Raised in Captivity (2011)
DISC 7: New Live and Unreleased Tracks
DISC 8: New Live and Unreleased Tracks

ABOUT JOHN WETTON

John Wetton has a unique place in British music history. In a glittering career spanning more than 40 years, Wetton was a member of several influential and much-loved bands including Family, King Crimson, Uriah Heep, Wishbone Ash, Roxy Music, UK, Asia and Icon.  He also appeared on a host of albums as a guest artist or session player, including Bryan Ferry, Steve Hackett, Brian Eno, Renaissance and Galahad. In addition, Wetton had an extensive and accomplished solo career.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Otherish Release How Lucky We Are Being Us and Each Other Photo
Otherish Release 'How Lucky We Are Being Us and Each Other'

In the darkness of the unknown, where it’s too far to turn back but there’s still no sense of where one might arrive... that is the place where the Belfast-via-Bristol quartet Otherish find themselves on their third album How Lucky We Are Being Us And Each Other.

2
Lion Heights Announce New Single Herbsman With Lutan Fyah Photo
Lion Heights Announce New Single 'Herbsman' With Lutan Fyah

Lion Heights is comprised of Dane Foltin (Bass), Jeremy Carlson (Lead vox, keys), and James Campbell (Guitar). The Texas-based band has built a respected roots reggae reputation, opening for acclaimed acts like  Lee “Scratch” Perry, Kabaka Pyramid, Jesse Royal, Cocoa Tea, Arise Roots and others.

3
DJ Khaled & SNIPES Officially Open We The Best x SNIPES Store in Miami Photo
DJ Khaled & SNIPES Officially Open We The Best x SNIPES Store in Miami

SNIPES, the global sneaker and streetwear retailer with 750 stores across Europe and the US, and Grammy-award winning music mogul DJ Khaled, are thrilled to reveal the highly anticipated opening of the We The Best x SNIPES store on Collins Avenue in Miami. This innovative retail destination, set to open its doors on August 3.

4
Video: Becca Means Releases Music Video for Debut Single My Darling Photo
Video: Becca Means Releases Music Video for Debut Single 'My Darling'

The video, directed by Aerin Moreno (Sofi Tukker, Lily Rose-Depp, Dove Cameron) and creative directed by Amber Park (Meghan Trainor, Katy Perry, Lil Nas X) follows a crumbling relationship, with Becca and her co-star devolving from sour glances to screaming matches. The video was styled by Tabitha Sanchez (Chloe Cherry, Leah Kate, Emily Uribe).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Luke Bryan Releases New Music Video for 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'Video: Luke Bryan Releases New Music Video for 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'
SOUND OF THE POLICE Documentary Is Coming to HuluSOUND OF THE POLICE Documentary Is Coming to Hulu
Max Launches OWN Hub Featuring Original Series And Curated Collections From OWN: Oprah Winfrey NetworkMax Launches OWN Hub Featuring Original Series And Curated Collections From OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
John Came Announces Release Of Long Lost Album 'Rhythmicon'John Came Announces Release Of Long Lost Album 'Rhythmicon'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME