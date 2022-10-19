Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Vento Pays Tribute To Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Promotes Suicide Prevention In Latest Music Video

Vento was apprehensive about writing and recording a song about the suicide of former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst.

Oct. 19, 2022  

When John Vento released his latest single, "Sweet Cheslie" at the end of September, he had no idea how great an impact the song would have. In fact, Vento was apprehensive about writing and recording a song about the suicide of former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst.

It was writer Matt Wohlfarth, whose lyrical sketch proved the deciding factor in Vento moving forward with the song's creation and production. Along with Shane McLaughlin (Buffalo Rose), David Granati, and Bob Zigerelli, the team emerged with a beautiful tribute that would reach the top of the UK iTunes charts.

Enter video producer Jim Pitulski of Face 4 Radio productions. Pitulski utilized images of Cheslie Kryst alongside performance clips of John Vento and a poignant performance by Karen Hoteck to create a beautiful and touching video tribute.

"All of us took extra special care and love in crafting this very meaningful work," said Vento. " it features Ms. Karen Hoteck, who lost someone near and dear to her, by suicide. She sums it all up with a plea, 'If you or anyone that you might know is possibly considering suicide CALL 988, and do it now!"

Watch it here:




