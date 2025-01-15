John Splithoff Releases Two Singles Ahead of Sophomore Album 'Far From Here'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Splithoff, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and enigmatic musical collaborator will release his much-anticipated sophomore album, Far From Here on March 21 via Virgin. John will be donating 100% of the proceeds from any music purchased on Bandcamp page (including 'Tangled' & 'Magenta') to Musicares for the next month, to assist artists and musicians affected by the Los Angeles fires.

John has also announced he will tour the US, with dates including New York’s Racket, Los Angeles’s Troubadour, Nashville’s Exit/In, Washington D.C’s Union Stage, Chicago’s Outset, and more.

Far From Here draws on classic soul, pop, jazz, roots and R&B, showcasing one of the most soothing and soulful voices of his generation, with arrangements often focused on his voice and just piano/guitar, a sound he wanted to recreate after performing the tracks solo on tour. Mostly self produced by John, his voice and musical approach recalls the icons of music from Michael McDonald to Sade, as well as its more celebrated innovators like Benny Sings and Mk.Gee.

Ahead of the album, John has released two singles, on “Tangled,” which was the first song he wrote for the album, in which he blends classic pop with soulful R&B and shares stories of the joys of romantic entanglement. The song is paired with soulful slow burner “Magenta (Days Go By)”, which showcases his atmospheric funk pop, and the perfect intro to his bold new sound, which is cohesive and eclectic. Schooled in timeless songwriter classicism his music often draws on similar values of musicality and song structure, with strong melodic hooks and extended bridges, that have been overshadowed for shorter stream and radio ready singles in modern music.

John was raised in a music-filled home in the suburbs of Chicago and developed a deep appreciation at an early age for the timeless sounds of Stevie Wonder, Pink Floyd, Earth, Wind & Fire, Fleetwood Mac, these cornerstone influences shaping his unique musical identity. He had piano lessons and received his first guitar at 13, teaching himself to play through obsessively exploring the music of the '60s, '70s, and '80s. The catalyst of his music career began in high school when he was passed over for a spot on the baseball team, and auditioned for a vocal group on a whim.

From there he started writing songs, performing in bands, leading eventually to a degree in Jazz Performance from the renowned Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. He moved to New York City after crafting a 5 track EP in Chicago, not so subtly entitled The Move. Playing his first gigs around the city he wrote and recorded a first crop of singles while teaching private lessons, performing at weddings, and singing commercial jingles. This led to the eventual release of his breakout single, “Sing to You”, which changed his life. The track amassed over 150 million streams, landed on key Spotify playlists, and led to John hearing his music play in public for the first time. He witnessed his music climb to the top of AC Radio, alongside landing international headliner spots and festivals.

Despite all his industry success John has remained an enigma and prevalent behind the scenes collaborator, preferring at times to support the musical efforts of offers, in sacrifice of his own. He has performed with some of the great artists of our time, from Sting, George Benson, Ben Folds, and jazz trumpeter Chris Botti on the David Foster-produced single “Paris.”

He had to figure out what would come next. So John made a big decision—actually, a series of big decisions. He traveled around the country, opening for Andy Grammer and performing at Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo in 2018, navigated Covid lockdown in NYC, then got engaged and married to his high school sweetheart in 2021 before he eventually moved to Los Angeles a few months later in 2022. He has continued touring non-stop, bringing his soulful pop style to such high-profile shows including an opening slot for Teddy Swims in 2024.

And from all of this change, exploration, confusion, and excitement came a rush of inspiration, which became the backbone of John’s new album Far From Here.

Far From Here reflects on his dramatic life changes while told through vignettes capturing poignant personal memories. On “Far From Here” Splithoff examines his search for a new perspective with his New York to LA Move. “City Days” which features Chris Botti on trumpet, pays homage to his relationship with New York City at the various stages of his life. Tracks like “Glacier” symbolize relationships growing apart against the backdrop of Montana's natural beauty, while “Oh Betty” tells a nostalgic story about the Buick he drove during his college days in Miami. “Same Page” recalls a transformative camping trip in Arizona that inspired his move west, and “Kyoto Snow” transports listeners to Japan, where he saw snowfall for the first time at a temple in Kyoto.

Far From Here also draws on his shifting family and friendship relationships which he holds so dear. “A lot of these songs are associated with a time and place that hold a lot of meaning to me,” he says. “I also noticed, within all that change, how my relationships ebbed and flowed—I felt closer to people I didn't know as well, and I felt distant from people who I considered my best friends and family. So it’s been an eye-opening path.”

Out of the turmoil and disruption, the uncertainty, the ups and downs of the last few years, John Splithoff emerged with a transformation in his attitude and his approach. With Far From Here, he is now perfectly poised to make his musical mark and his striking and evocative album is set to be one of the most celebrated of 2025.

Tour Dates

Feb 1 Sat - St. Petersburg, FL - Outcast Brewing Company

Mar 29 Sat - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum

Mar 30 Sun - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery

Apr 1 Tue - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

Apr 2 Wed - Austin, TX - The 04 Lounge

Apr 4 Fri - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

Apr 5 Sat - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

Apr 6 Sun - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

Apr 8 Tue - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Apr 9 Wed - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

Apr 11 Fri - New York, NY - Racket NYC

Apr 12 Sat - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Apr 14 Mon - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

Apr 16 Wed - Ann Arbour, MI - The Ark

Apr 17 Thu - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

Apr 18 Fri - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable

Apr 19 Sat - Chicago, IL - Outset

Apr 22 Tue - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall

Apr 23 Wed - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

Apr 25 Fri - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

Apr 26 Sat - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

Apr 28 Mon - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Apr 29 Tue - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

May 1 Thu - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s

May 2 Fri - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

May 3 Sat - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

Photo credit: Heather Gildroy

