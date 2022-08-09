John Petrucci Announces More Dates To Solo Tour

On the heels of the recent announcement of the solo tour that made global headlines, GRAMMY Award winning guitarist John Petrucci, of the ground-breaking and influential prog-metal band Dream Theater, is announcing more dates to his first headlining solo tour.

The shows in Boston, MA (October 7th); New York, NY (October 13th) and Washington, DC (October 15th) were announced last month, and fans demanded more performances after learning that the tour would feature former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy and legendary bassist Dave LaRue all on the same stage.

The tour is adding 24 more stops to the already announced dates including Providence, RI; Atlanta, GA; Orlando, FL and Dallas, TX to name a few. For more information on all shows and to purchase tickets, fans can head over here.

John Petrucci will be performing material from his recently released solo album, Terminal Velocity, as well as songs from his widely acclaimed debut release, Suspended Animation on the upcoming tour. Terminal Velocity marked the first time that John and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy recorded together since Mike left the band in 2010.

Now, John will take his instrumental trio on the road performing live with Mike, and legendary bassist Dave LaRue in an on-stage reunion that has been 12 years in the making. The recently reunited all-female Meanstreak will be the special guest openers for the tour. Meanstreak is comprised of guitarists Marlene Portnoy and Rena Sands, vocalist Bettina France, bassist Martens Myung and drummer Yael. The historic tour will run through October and November and promises to be an unforgettable night of live musicianship.

John Petrucci Solo Tour Dates with Dave LaRue and Mike Portnoy featuring special guests Meanstreak

October 5th - Providence, RI - The Strand

October 6th - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

October 7th - Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center

October 12th - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie

October 13th - New York, NY - Town Hall

October 14th - Glenside, PA - The Keswick Theatre

October 15th - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theater

October 17th - Richmond, VA - The National

October 19th - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

October 20th - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

October 21st - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

October 22nd - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

October 23rd - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Café

October 26th - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

October 27th - San Antonio, TX - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

October 28th - Houston, TX - Stafford Centre

October 29th - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

October 30th - Dallas, TX - Factory Deep Ellum

November 2nd - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theater

November 3rd - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia

November 4th - Los Angeles, CA - Ace Hotel

November 5th - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November 7th - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

November 12th - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre

November 13th - Chicago, IL - The Vic

November 14th - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

November 16th - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

November 17th - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Meanstreak is an all-female metal band from New York, formed in 1985 by Marlene Portnoy (guitars) and Rena Sands (guitars) who along with bandmates Bettina France (vocals), Martens Myung (bass), and Yael (drums), forged their way into male dominated territory, becoming one of the first all-female thrash metal bands.

With influences such as Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Metallica, they were true pioneers for women in metal and recorded an album with legendary producer Alex Perialas at Pyramid Sound in Ithaca, NY. Meanstreak's 1988 release Roadkill put them on the metal charts and is considered one of the best female thrash metal albums of all time.

They disbanded in the early 90's when the grunge scene took over and recently reunited in 2022 to bring back their hard hitting, melodic, heavy metal blend to the studio and stage. Meanstreak will be hitting the road this summer and will be recording their unreleased demos as well as some newly written material later in 2022.