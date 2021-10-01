John Gallagher Jr. Shares New Folk Single 'Wurlitzer in Space' From Upcoming Album

Award-winning actor and musician Johnny Gallagher (better known as John Gallagher Jr.) has released his new single "Wurlitzer in Space" from upcoming sophomore album "8th and Jane", due out October 15.

You may know Gallagher from his Tony Award-winning performance in Duncan Sheik's hit musical Spring Awakening in 2007, or his portrayal of the Jesus of Suburbia in the 2010 Broadway adaptation of Green Day's Grammy-winning rock opera American Idiot. Outside of his many accomplishments in film, television and on Broadway, the Brooklyn-based talent has become known for his heartfelt, infectious blend of rock and folk music.

Out today, second single "Wurlitzer in Space" shows off Gallagher's folkier roots, supplying a trippy, heartfelt ode to his object of affection, floating just beyond his reach.

"8th and Jane", Johnny's second record with Thad DeBrock at the knobs, is a short but sweet, 8-song sophomore effort. It serves as a fast and fierce postcard jammed with power pop rock and roll numbers, smoothed out by several soul searching acoustic ballads. An almost tragicomic blend of the rootsy bravado and vulnerable heart-on-sleeve reflection that has become a staple of Johnny's music.

In 2022, Gallagher will also head to the Berkeley Repertory Theatre to star in the world premiere of Swept Away, a new musical featuring songs by The Avett Brothers.

Listen to the new track here: