John Berry Sets Dates For His 29th Annual 'Christmas With John Berry' Tour

Award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry has announced the first dates for his 29th Annual ‘Christmas With John Berry’ Tour. With thirteen shows currently slated and more to come, the tour will kick off on November 28 in Sugar Hill, Georgia, and continue through the holiday season. John Berry takes pride in offering a fresh new show each year while always including popular classics like “Little Drummer Boy,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Let It Snow,” “Mary Did You Know,” and his timeless hit, “O Holy Night.”

John Berry is beloved for his holiday shows, where he blends fan-favorite Christmas classics, his biggest hits, and heartfelt holiday memories, creating a truly special experience for everyone in attendance. This year also marks several 30th anniversary milestones of his hit singles “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye,” “I Think About It All The Time,” “O Holy Night,” and “If I Had Any Left At All.”

The 29th Annual ‘Christmas With John Berry’ 2025 Tour Schedule**:

NOV 28 - The Eagle @ Sugar Hill / Sugar Hill, Ga.

DEC 02 - Iron & Oak Event Center / Livingston, Tenn.

DEC 03 - The Etherredge Center / Aiken, S.C.

DEC 04 - Jeff’s Music Hall / Jeffersonville, Ind.

DEC 05 - Hastings Performing Arts Center / Hastings, Mich.

DEC 06 - Dogwood Center for the Performing Arts / Fremont, Mich.

DEC 10 - The Grand Oshkosh / Oshkosh, Wis.

DEC 12 - Historic Holmes Theatre / Detroit Lakes, Minn.

DEC 16 - Majestic Theatre / Chillicothe, Ohio

DEC 17 - Cedartown Performing Arts Center / Cedartown, Ga.

DEC 18 - The Classic Center / Athens, Ga.

DEC 19 - Grand Opera House / Macon, Ga.

DEC 20 - Dothan Opera House / Dothan, Ala.

**additional dates to come

About John Berry:

GRAMMY® & EMMY award-winning entertainer John Berry’s career has spanned over three decades and twenty-five albums, including his latest release, ‘Find My Joy.’ Boasting an impressive twenty singles on the charts, with six reaching the Top 5 and one #1 on the Billboard country charts, resulting in numerous Gold and Platinum records. Berry's co-written "A Mind Of Her Own" and "Kiss Me In The Car" introduced him to radio audiences in 1993, paving the way for hits including “Your Love Amazes Me,” “What’s In It For Me,” “You And Only You,” “Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye,” “I Think About It All The Time,” “Change My Mind,” “She’s Taken A Shine,” and his Grammy-nominated hit, “Your Love Amazes Me.”

After brain surgery, Berry recorded his Christmas album, ‘O Holy Night’ in 1995. This magical album and the title track went on to lay the foundation for his inaugural Christmas tour that has continued for nearly thirty years. In 1996, he scored a GRAMMY win for his participation in Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Vol. 1. In 1999, Berry made history with the release of “There He Goes,” a posthumous duet with Patsy Cline. In 2020, John Berry teamed with newcomers Joe & Martina for their Billboard charting single, “Give Me Back The 90’s,” paying tribute to Berry and all the other acts who emerged during this popular era in country music. His TV show, Songs & Stories with John Berry, aired weekly for two years on Heartland Television, The Family Channel, The Country Network, Roku (via Heartland), AMG TV, Country TV (New Zealand), and Keep It Country TV (UK).

In 2019, Berry was diagnosed with throat cancer, requiring thirty-five combined treatments of radiation and chemotherapy, which were successfully completed. He recently earned an EMMY award for Special Event Coverage at the 39th annual Midsouth EMMY Awards in Nashville for his standout performance in ‘Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones.” The televised tribute honored the legendary George Jones and featured appearances by Trace Adkins, Lorrie Morgan, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Jelly Roll, and more. The event was held at the sold-out Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. This year will mark Berry’s 29th Annual Christmas Tour. He is a member of the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Entertainment & Music Hall of Fame.

