Joelii Releases 'Buena Vaina' EP

Latin Rapper and songwriter Joelii is excited to announce his new EP Buena Vaina out now! The new EP comes out after a culminating six months of powerful new releases by the artist. Buena Vaina is a refreshing artistic and versatile record that breaks the mold and showcases Joelii's songwriting sensibilities. The new EP is out now and will be available everywhere you stream music.

By way of the Dominican Republic, the L.A. based artist Joelii is known for his versatile flows, aggressive rhymes, and bilingual seductive melodies in both English and Spanish. He has received fan and critical accolades from his collaborations with renowned artists including Major Lazer, Sak Noel, and DJ Rebel to name a few. Most notable is the song "Rub a Bum" with Jenn Morel and Play N Skillz which has received over 1.6M+ streams across all streaming platforms! DJ City hailed his collab with DJ Rebel as "infectious" and "reggaeton heater." And prominent in his career is his songwriting and development of the ever-expanding platinum certified recording artist and Latina Rapper Jenn Morel. The multi-talented artist, Joelii, has performed all over the globe and has graced the stage alongside notable acts including Jenn Morel, Play N Skillz, JSTJR, ETC!ETC!, and Salvi.

Over the past six months, Joelii has focused on creating and releasing new music. The new EP has a song for everyone showcasing his broad range as songwriter and vocalist. Buena Vaina is five tracks deep which saw a few songs released earlier this year along with two new songs "Cool de Modelo" and "Amantes." The new record will be accompanied by the release of the music video for "Cool de Modelo" watch here: https://youtu.be/AjM1d28M-XE . "'Cool de Modelo' emboldens the beauty found in women of color who in Latin pop culture continue to be overlooked," comments Joelii. The second new song on the EP, "Amantes" is inspired by Banda love songs and Joelii infuses the new song with a slowed down reggaeton beat. Other EP singles include "Buena Vida" the bilingual Spanish/English heater perfect for the dance floor, "Desde Cero" has Latin pop sensibilities and a catchy hook. "Peligroso" is a moving reggaeton track that sonically embraces the title dangerous. The new EP Buena Vaina was produced by Silver Age with additional producer credits by JoeyTheGawd, Flip, and KRS.

Buena Vaina is out now and will be available everywhere you stream music.