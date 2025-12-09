Julien Doré to Embark on 2026 North American Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

France's singer-songwriter Julien Doré will come to North America in Spring 2026 for a series of concerts across Canada and, for the first time ever, the United States, fresh off the success of Aimée and his diamond-certified hits “Nous,” or “La Fièvre." All tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 12 at 10:00AM Local Time.

A five-time winner at the Victoires de la Musique awards, Doré is known for such songs as “Paris-Seychelles,” “Coco Câline,” “Les limites,” and “Le lac.” Doré has also played three sold-out concert tours, and performing hundreds of dates in France, as well as in Canada, Japan, and Germany.

"We are thrilled to be producing French superstar Julien Doré’s North American tour, as he is currently one of that country’s biggest acts," states Metropolitan Entertainment Senior Producer Ian Noble. “We have had great success presenting French artists on these shores over the years—including Zaz, Gad Elmaleh, Francis Cabrel, Alain Souchon, Carla Bruni, Yann Tiersen, Patricia Kaas, Big Flo & Oli, Jane Birkin, and Johnny Hallyday—and Julien Doré is sure to continue fulfilling this demand and appreciation for French talent here."

Julien Doré first rose to prominence after winning La nouvelle star. Most of his albums have achieved Diamond certification (and the others have reached multi-platinum), and has 2 million albums sold, over 800 million streams, and multiple Victoires de la Musique awards. The latest album features a duet with actress Sharon Stone, while Pamela Anderson appears in the music video for “Le Lac.”

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES – SPRING 2026

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 at 8:00 PM – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia Theatre

$99.50; $79.50; $69.50 CANADIAN (plus applicable fees) www.ticketmaster.ca

THURSDAY, APRIL 30 at 8:00PM – Quebec City, QC – Capitole Theatre

Tickets are $119.00; $99.00; $89.00; $79.00; $69.00; $59.00 CANADIAN (plus applicable fees) www.ticketmaster.ca

SATURDAY, MAY 2 at 8:00PM – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

Tickets are $99.00; $79.00; $59.00 (plus applicable fees) www.ticketmaster.com

THURSDAY, MAY 7 at 7:30PM – New York, NY – Town Hall

Tickets are $99.00; $79.00; $59.00 (plus applicable fees) www.ticketmaster.com

SATURDAY, MAY 9 at 8:00PM – Miami, FL – Knight Concert Hall (Arsht Center)

Tickets are $99.00; $79.00; $59.00 (plus applicable fees) www.arshtcenter.org

FRIDAY, MAY 15 at 8:00PM – Los Angeles, CA – United Theater on Broadway

Tickets are $99.00; $79.00; $59.00 (plus applicable fees) www.axs.com

SUNDAY, MAY 17 at 7:30PM – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Tickets are $99.00; $79.00; $59.00 (plus applicable fees) www.ticketmaster.com