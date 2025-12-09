Gov’t Mule Details 2026 Headlining Tour Dates

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gov’t Mule, led by guitar legend, vocalist, songwriter and producer Warren Haynes, has announced their initial touring plans for 2026. Following their annual New Year’s shows in New York City to officially ring in the year, the quartet will headline a handful of dates this spring starting March 27th in Denver at Mission Ballroom for a special “Mile High Mule” show.

The summer will then see Gov’t Mule team up with blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa for an 8-show run of co-headlining dates from July 29th through August 16th. Artist fan club presale tickets for all newly announced shows will be available starting Tuesday, December 9th at 10am local time with local presales beginning Thursday, December 11th at 10am local time. The public on-sale will commence Friday, December 12th at 10am local time. VIP packages will also be available. Visit here for more info and to purchase.

“Joe Bonamassa and I go back a long way,” shares Haynes. “We’ve played together many times, but this is the first time we’ve ever actually toured together. Really looking forward to it!”

To wrap up 2025, a year that has seen the band celebrating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, Gov’t Mule will gather the Mule community for their annual New Year’s Run. This year’s three-night stand in New York begins December 28th in Schenectady before returning to the Beacon Theatre on December 30th and 31st for Mule’s 20th year celebrating New Year’s at the famed NYC venue. The special New Year’s Eve show, which also marks Gov’t Mule’s 50th performance at the Beacon, will honor the music of 1971.

Among the extensive list of albums released that year for the band to choose songs from are: IV (Led Zeppelin), Sticky Fingers (Rolling Stones), Masters of Reality (Black Sabbath), Who’s Next (The Who), Imagine (John Lennon), Live at the Fillmore East (Allman Brothers Band), LA Woman (The Doors), Meddle (Pink Floyd), Low Spark of High Heeled Boys (Traffic), Every Picture Tells a Story (Rod Stewart), Cry of Love (Jimi Hendrix), and Grateful Dead’s self-titled debut.

Warren will also be playing three original iconic guitars from the ‘70s, courtesy of Family Guitars: Jerry Garcia’s Travis Bean TB500 #11 (used to record Terrapin Station), Dickey Betts’ Gibson Les Paul Gold Top Dark Back (played at the iconic Fillmore East shows and on the first three Allman Brothers Band albums), and Mike Bloomfield’s 1963 Fender Telecaster (used during Bob Dylan’s 1965 Newport Folk Festival set and to record Highway 61 Revisited). Haynes will perform the music of the era on the guitars they were originally played on. Gov’t Mule will also be joined by special guests YOLA, Jackie Greene, and The Chronic Horns at the December 31st show. PRESS HERE for tickets to the celebration.

Gov’t Mule – Warren Haynes [guitar, vocals], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Kevin Scott [bass] – released their 12th studio album, Peace…Like A River (Fantasy Records), in 2023. The 12-song rock collection is highlighted by the singles “Dreaming Out Loud” featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster, “Same As It Ever Was” and “Made My Peace” as well as additional guest appearances from Billy F Gibbons, Billy Bob Thornton and Celisse.

Since releasing Peace...Like A River, Haynes issued his fourth solo album, Million Voices Whisper, in 2024 and followed that up with The Whisper Sessions, a stripped-down companion album to Million Voices Whisper, this past September. Both albums, available via Fantasy Records, were produced by Haynes and feature his longtime Allman Brothers Band bandmate Derek Trucks on multiple tracks.

In upcoming news, Warren Haynes has announced his Christmas Jam – taking place this Saturday, December 13th in his hometown of Asheville, NC – will be livestreamed via Volume.com. The 33rd annual charity event, benefiting Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville, boasts an all-star lineup featuring Stone Temple Pilots, Warren Haynes & Friends (feat. Danny Louis, Duane Trucks, Greg Osby, Jeff Sipe, Kevin Scott, and Mike Barnes), MJ Lenderman & The Wind, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, and A Very Special Xmas Jam Tribute to Phil Lesh featuring Warren Haynes, Grahame Lesh, Daniel Donato, John Molo, and Jason Crosby plus Maggie Rose, bob., Edwin McCain, Songbird Holler, and Cody Jasper. PRESS HERE for livestream access and PRESS HERE for more information on The Christmas Jam.

Haynes also recently announced a re-mixed and re-mastered version of his 1993 debut solo studio album, Tales of Ordinary Madness, will be released on January 30th via Megaforce Records. The album’s first single “Fire In the Kitchen” is out now.

Following the album’s release, Haynes will embark on an intimate 11-date solo tour in February featuring two stripped-down sets per night. At these rare shows, Warren and his guitar will explore all aspects of his incredible catalog as well as the music that has inspired and influenced him. The Winter of Warren 2026 Tour will continue in March with a run of Warren Haynes Band dates. See below for all upcoming tour dates and details; visit here for more information and to purchase tickets.

GOV’T MULE TOUR DATES

New Year’s Run

December 28 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

December 30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Gov’t Mule

March 27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 7 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

April 8 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

April 10 – Charleston, SC @ The Refinery

April 11 – Miramar Beach, FL – Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend ^

Co-headlining with Joe Bonamassa

July 29 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 31 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

August 1 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

August 8 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

August 9 – Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

August 14 – Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium

August 15 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

August 16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

WARREN HAYNES – TOUR DATES

Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam

December 13 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena +

Warren Haynes Solo

February 12 – Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts

February 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

February 14 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

February 15 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre for the Performing

February 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note Los Angeles (early & late shows)

February 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note Los Angeles (early & late shows)

February 20 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

February 22 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

February 23 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

February 24 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

February 26 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

Warren Haynes Band

February 27 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Amp Jam #2 ^

March 1 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

March 3 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

March 4 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

March 7 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

+ Warren Haynes & Friends with Stone Temple Pilots, MJ Lenderman & The Wind, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, a special tribute to Phil

^ indicates festival appearance

Photo credit: Emily Butler