Collective Soul to Kick Off U.S. Headline Tour in January 2026

Collective Soul has announced new headlining shows for 2026, starting January 29. The new dates are in addition to the headlining shows they’ve already announced to kick off 2026--with a new residency in Las Vegas, NV on the books for February 4–6 at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (with special appearance by Edwin McCain), as well as Creed’s “Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise” in April. More show announcements are forthcoming.

On the band’s official website, the presale begins Wednesday, December 10 at 10:00am local time, while general tickets are available on Friday, December 12 at 10:00am local time.

Collective Soul has sold over 15 million albums worldwide (six of which have gone Gold or Platinum) and boasts seven #1 singles, including “Shine,” “December,” and “The World I Know."

Earlier this summer, the band released their definitive feature-length documentary, Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story, via Trinity Content Partners. Directed by Joseph Rubinstein and produced by Greg Richling and Jonathan Sheldon of Pfonetic, the film is available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray as well as on the band’s official website, while fans can watch on demand (VOD) via Amazon (North America), Apple Music (Worldwide), Google (U.K. and North America), Vudu (North America), Hoopla (North America), and Olyn (North America), among others.

Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story tells the band’s untold history: the family component to the band, the creativity, and the wisdom that has been hard won over their illustrious career. It was filmed at Elvis Presley' Palm Springs, CA estate in early 2023 during the recording of the band’s latest album, HERE TO ETERNITY. COLLECTIVE SOUL. The film contains footage of the recording process, as well as archival footage throughout the band’s career dating back to the band's early days.

COLLECTIVE SOUL’s latest album, HERE TO ETERNITY was released May 17, 2024 on their label, Fuzze-Flex Records, distributed physically by AMPED Distribution and digitally by Virgin Music Group. It was produced by E. Roland and co-produced by Shawn Grove, and includes 20 brand new songs, which are available everywhere on digital stores and streaming partners (including a Dolby ATMOS version), as a single disc CD, and as a limited-edition double-disc colored vinyl, also available on the band’s official website.

Tour Dates

Thu 1/29 Anaheim, CA Grove of Anaheim

Fri 1/30 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Resort Casino

Sat 1/31 Rohnert Park, CA Graton Resort Casino

Wed 2/4 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Fri 2/6 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Sat 2/7 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Fri 3/27 Windsor, ONT. Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum

Sun 3/29 Niagara Falls, ONT. Fallsview Casino Resort – OLG Stage

Tue 3/31 Wilkes-Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Thu 4/2 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Fri 4/3 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre

Sat 4/4 Waterloo, NY Del Lago Resort & Casino

Tue 4/7 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Thu 4/9 Bristol, VA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

Fri 4/10 Charles Town, WV The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

Sat 4/11 Danville, VA Caesars Virginia

4/17-4/21 Great Stirrup Cay, BAH Creed Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise

Fri 4/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

Sat 4/25 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

Tue 4/28 Greenville, SC Peace Center Concert Hall

Wed 4/29 Dothan, AL Dothan Civic Center

Fri 5/1 Baton Rouge, LA L’Auberge Baton Rouge Casino Resort

Sat 5/2 Bossier City, LA Margaritaville Resort and Casino

Sat 7/25 Menahga, MN Mid Summer Music Fest

Photo Credit: Jennifer Troche Walsh