Rock The Bells Cruise Reveals 2026 Artists Including T.I., E-40, Warren G, & More

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rock The Bells has announced the return of its legendary "Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience" for 2026. After three consecutive sold-out years and tens of thousands of fans on the waitlist, the 2026 cruise moves to a brand-new ship, Norwegian Joy, which is twice the size of previous years and extends the experience with an additional day at sea. The cruise sails to Montego Bay, Jamaica, for the first time, where guests can enjoy the day at local beaches with music, food, drinks, and vibes.

Norwegian Joy is equipped with a state-of-the-art thermal space, an outdoor go-kart track, two water slides, mini golf, a beauty salon, expanded pools and lounge areas, and modernized staterooms. Guests will enjoy six complimentary dining options and over twenty specialty restaurants and bars, featuring elevated cuisines that reimagine how Hip-Hop culture is celebrated at sea.

"The Rock The Bells Cruise keeps leveling up, and 2026 is our biggest year yet. The performances go crazy every year, but it’s the culture and connection that make this experience hit different. A concert can’t give you what this does. You’re bumping into artists at breakfast, hanging by the pool together, and having late-night talks while looking at views of the water. The energy out here hits different because it’s elevated and luxurious, but still feels like a Hip-Hop family reunion. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built,” says Rock The Bells founder LL COOL J.

The 2026 lineup includes T.I., E-40, Warren G, Jermaine Dupri, Too $hort, Rob Base, Rah Digga, Public Enemy, Bahamadia, Masta Ace, and more special guests to be announced. On the turntables, Jermaine Dupri, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Money, Mannie Fresh, DJ Quik, DJ Spinderella, DJ Scratch, DJ Diamond Kuts, and DJ Epps will keep the energy flowing all week.

In addition, guests will enjoy performances from Bill Bellamy, Kym Whitley, Tacarra Williams, Alton Walker, and more, creating a unique Hip-Hop and comedy hybrid experience that only Rock The Bells can offer. Hip-Hop legend Roxanne Shanté also returns to host alongside Torae.

E-40 expressed, "Some of my best memories from the Rock The Bells Cruise were the fellowship between legendary artists, DJ's, and producers. Having the ability to connect with legends and fixtures like Scarface, Mannie Fresh, Rakim, Jadakiss, Kid Capri, and others from our culture in such an incredible setting was a memorable experience. From the live performances to the impromptu studio sessions to the artist meet-and-greets with fans, I was truly impressed with the overall experience. Rock The Bell's Cruise serves as a great example of how Hip-Hop has grown and progressed."

Kym Whitley shared, “Hip Hop is the fabric of my life and America's culture. I'm going to Rock The Bells in November 2026, with fun, laughter, and music!”

Jeff Cuellar, CEO of Sixthman, said, "Bigger and Deffer! The evolution of Rock The Bells continues by taking the event to the next level on Norwegian Joy. We are excited to offer the Rock The Bells community more days, more balconies, more amenities, more food options, and more Hip-Hop. We even have go-karts! We are going big in 2026; don't miss out."

Rock The Bells Cruise alumni presale runs from December 2 through December 4. First Round Presale Sign-Ups are available through December 3 at 11:59 pm (ET). Second Round Presale Sign-Ups continue through December 8 at 11:59 pm (ET). Final Round Presale Sign-Ups will conclude December 9 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sales begin December 11 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively here. Guests who book during the presale receive $100 off per cabin. Prices increase on December 11 at 2:00 pm (ET). Bookings are also available for just $100 down per person when guests enroll in Automatic Monthly Billing before March 1, 2026.

To support relief and restoration efforts in our Port of Call for Rock The Bells Cruise 2026, a portion of the cost of each vacation will automatically be contributed to Hurricane Melissa relief efforts in Jamaica via Jamaica’s Promise, a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting recovery across the island following the devastating impact of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. Funds collected through this partnership will go directly to the Government of Jamaica, trusted partner organizations, and mutual aid coordinators, who are providing immediate support to those most affected, particularly across the western region of the island.