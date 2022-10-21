Joecephus & the George Jonestown Massacre Drop New Album & Announce Tour Dates With Shack Shakers

Hard-working Memphis rockers Joecephus and The George Jonestown Massacre release a new album of originals recorded in Tupelo, titled 'Snowblind In The Rising Sun' via Saustex Records on CD and major digital platforms on Friday October 21st, with vinyl following as a Black Friday release.

The new album draws lyrical inspiration from both the band's travels and the dystopia that is America in 2022. Musically, the new volume occupies a space at the crossroads of punk blues, Southern rock and heavy metal. The first single from the record is the uneasy chuckle of 'Voices'.

You may recognize the band's name from their previous Saustex charity-oriented tribute releases feting Nazareth, Johnny Cash and Black Oak Arkansas - all made with a stunning array of guest stars including King Buzzo, Jello Biafra, Shooter Jennings, Mick Harvey, Warren Ellis and Blayne Cartwright to name just a few.

They've also racked up airplay on Sirius XM's 'Outlaw Country' Channel and toured regularly up until March 2020 when a West Coast tour came to a screeching pandemic triggered halt, and a fall 2021 trip was scuttled after several members came down with the Covid Delta variant.

The band is once again ready to rock and resumes regular business on their upcoming tour of the Southeastern US with The Legendary Shack Shakers.

Tour Dates

11/01 - Lafayette's - Memphis, TN

11/02 - Furniture Factory Bar & Grill- Huntsville, AL

11/03 - Barley's Taproom and Pizzeria - Knoxville, TN

11/04 - The Ramkat - Winston-Salem, NC

11/05 - Reggie's 42nd St. Tavern - Wilmington, NC

11/06 - The Charleston Pour House - Charleston, SC

11/08 - Jack Rabbits Live - Jacksonville, FL

11/09 - Will's Pub - Orlando, FL

11/10 - Iron Oak Post - Melborne, FL

11/11 - Respectable Street - West Palm Beach, FL

11/12 - New World Brewery - Tampa, FL

11/13 - Loosey's Downtown - Gainesville, FL

11/15 - Santos Bar - New Orleans, LA

11/16 - The Concert Pub North - Houston, TX