Joe Satriani Plans 'Fine Art' Tour Dates

Joe Satriani, the legendary world-renowned guitarist, is planning two additional outings as a touring visual artist with showings coming to two Wentworth Gallery locations in March, 2023 - specifically, Saturday, March 11th at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Sunday March 12th at the King of Prussia location.

Satriani will be performing a private, intimate concert for Wentworth clients at the end of each show.

After debuting his new artwork, "Beyond Reality," last year at the Wentworth Florida locations, Satriani has been busy preparing additional one of a kind pieces for these new exhibits including original canvases and hand painted guitars.

"Joe is a master storyteller. Just as his music draws in the listener, his art draws in the viewer. His artwork is emotional, imaginative, and fantastic. Not only do you see the universe through Joe's eyes, but you also contemplate our place in it." - Christian O'Mahony, Principal Wentworth Gallery.

IN GALLERY APPEARANCES BY JOE SATRIANI

(artist will be in attendance at all showings)

SATURDAY MARCH 11TH 6-9 PM

Wentworth Gallery at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Address: 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

(609) 300-5095

SUNDAY, MARCH 12TH 1-4 PM

Wentworth Gallery at King of Prussia Mall

Address: 690 West Dekalb Pike #2084, King of Prussia, PA 19406

(610) 337-8988

Joe Satriani is the world's most commercially successful solo guitar performer, with six gold and platinum discs to his credit (including one more gold award for the debut album by his band Chickenfoot), and sales in excess of 10 million copies.

Since September 18, 1970 (the day his idol Jimi Hendrix passed away), Satriani has dedicated himself to the artistry of the instrument. While still a teenager in his hometown of Westbury, New York, he taught guitar to another budding six-string hopeful, Steve Vai. A few years later, Satriani moved to San Francisco and played guitar in a popular new wave band, The Squares, and briefly joined The Greg Kihn Band before the release of Not Of This Earth.

Satriani's reputation was already growing in guitar circles - along with Vai, some of his other students were Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Testament's Alex Skolnick - but in 1987, he broke through to the masses with his second studio full-length, Surfing With The Alien, a massive seller (it hit No. 29 on the Billboard 200) that included the radio hits "Satch Boogie" and the title track. The success of that album caught the attention of Mick Jagger, who asked Satriani to be his lead guitarist on his first-ever solo tour, in 1988.

As a live performer, Satriani has toured the world with each new release. In 1993, he joined Deep Purple as a temporary replacement for Ritchie Blackmore during a Japanese tour. In 1996, Satriani founded the multi-guitarist traveling experience called G3, which has seen him share stages with Vai, Eric Johnson, Yngwie Malmsteen, Robert Fripp, among others.

And starting in 2009, Satriani traversed the globe again as a member of Chickenfoot. The all-star band (which also includes singer Sammy Hagar, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith) has issued two albums, their debut and 2011's follow-up, Chickenfoot III.

Satriani's solo discography includes a host of classics, including 1989's Flying In A Blue Dream, The Extremist from 1992, Is There Love In Space? (2004) and 2010's Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards. His 15 Grammy nominations have been for songs such as "Always With Me, Always With You," "The Crush Of Love," and "Summer Song," as well as full albums like Surfing With The Alien, The Extremist and Super Colossal. He released his 19th studio album, The Elephants of Mars in April 2022.

Satriani has appeared in motion pictures such as Christopher Guest's 2006 release, "For Your Consideration", and the 2011 Brad Pitt starrer, "Moneyball". Through the years, he has designed and endorsed guitars, amplifiers and effects pedals for Ibanez, Marshall and Vox. His JS Series of guitars through Ibanez has been one of the company's most popular and consistent sellers.

As an artist, Satriani released his first collection, "Radiant Collection," in the summer of 2019 with "Radiant Echoes Collection" following closely in 2020, both receiving both critical and fan praise. The first two collections were created in part from Joe's performance on the fretboard.

He utilized a glove developed by SceneFOUR that uses light to chronicle his movement on the fretboard and translate it into abstract artwork before taking the canvases back to his home studio and adding paint. These original canvases caught the eye of Wentworth Galleries and Satriani began to develop one-of-a-kind works for a debut showing in Florida. This is Satriani's first foray into the world of a touring artist.