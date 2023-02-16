Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jo Dee Messina Announces 'Heads Carolina, Tails California' Tour

The nationwide, 45-plus date tour fittingly begins February 17 in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Jo Dee Messina announced today that she is hitting the road for the Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour. The nationwide, 45-plus date tour fittingly begins February 17 in North Carolina and South Carolina, and will extend through November in California.

The tour is an ode to Messina's debut 1996 platinum smash, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." This is the first time Messina has toured under the now-iconic moniker and she is furthering the nostalgic theme by using retro artwork from her original photo shoot for tour ads and limited-edition merchandise. For more info and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

"It seems crazy that we've never toured under the 'Heads Carolina, Tails California' banner before. We are so excited to bring people songs that they know, stories we will share and, yes, new music!" said Jo Dee Messina.

Messina had a monumental 2022 touring season, as she sold out multiple venues and broke festival attendance records with her high-energy performances. She wrapped up the year with two direct support slots with Country Music Hall of Famer, Reba McEntire.

Messina also recently announced that Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina will be released in March on Curb Records. The album features 11 of her timeless hits, including "Bye, Bye," "I'm Alright," "Lesson In Leavin,'" "Heads Carolina, Tails California" and more.

It marks Messina's first-ever vinyl release on a limited-edition, 180 gram clear vinyl with wisps of color throughout. The project will be available on March 10 and can be pre-ordered here.

Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour Dates

Feb. 17 - Greensboro, N.C.
Feb. 18 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Feb. 23 - Grand Rapids, Mich.
Feb. 24 - Green Bay, Wis.
March 25 - Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
April 14 - Fort Worth, Texas
April 15 - Georgetown, Texas
April 28 - Wichita, Kan.
April 29 - Fort Smith, Ark.
May 13 - Kansas City, Kan.
May 19 - Doswell, Va.
May 20 - Roanoke, Va.
June 9 - Clinton, Iowa
June 10 - Decatur, Ill.
June 16 - Ashland, Neb.
June 17 - Winsted, Minn.
June 23 - Raleigh - N.C.
June 24 - Virginia Beach, Va.
June 29 - Shipshewana, Ind.
June 30 - Central City, Iowa
July 13 - West Salem, Wis.
July 14 - Chicago, Ill.
July 15 - Pierz, Minn.
July 21 - LaGrange, Ga.
July 22 - Cullman, Ala.
July 28 - Kearney, Neb.
July 29 - Mendon, Ill.
Aug. 3 - Wausau, Wis.
Aug. 4 - Detroit Lakes, Minn.
Aug. 11 - Atlantic City, N.J.
Aug. 12 - West Chester, Ohio
Aug. 19 - Calgary, Alberta
Sept. 7 - Carterville, Ill.
Sept. 9 - Savannah, Tenn.
Sept. 14 - Spencer, Iowa
Sept. 22 - Frederick, Md.
Sept. 23 - Mount Vernon, Ky.
Oct. 7 - Hiawassee, Ga.
Oct. 19 - Greenville, S.C.
Oct. 20 - Kissimmee, Fla.
Oct. 21 - Charlotte, N.C.
Nov. 3 - Lubbock, Texas
Nov. 4 - Waco, Texas
Nov. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz.
Nov. 11 - Indio, Calif.

About Jo Dee Messina

Jo Dee Messina is one of the most iconic country artists of the '90s and '00s and still has a reputation as one of the genre's most passionate, high-energy performers. In 1996, she kicked off her notable career with "Heads Carolina, Tails California," a single that immediately made her a household name.

Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits and sixteen Top 40 songs and has been recognized by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and GRAMMY Awards. As Jo Dee's resumé grew, she proved to be a trendsetter and history-maker, becoming the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs.

Over the years, Jo Dee has amassed over half a billion streams on Pandora, hundreds of millions of album and song streams on Spotify and Apple Music, and millions of views on YouTube. Her impressive listenership recently earned her acknowledgment for having one of the Top 20 country albums of the 1990s on Spotify.

Additionally, her social media accounts are collectively followed by millions of fans. Jo Dee has been traveling the country for many years, receiving rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment and openness on stage. Hoping to inspire and enlighten fans from all walks of life with every step she takes, Jo Dee has made it her mission to present herself and her story with honesty, inviting fans to see behind the masquerade.



