Jinjer, The Glorious Sons, DED, & Rivals Join ShipRocked 2025 Lineup

Jinjer, The Glorious Sons, DED, and Rivals have joined the music lineup for the 15th year of ShipRocked, the premier rock music festival cruise. As previously announced, ShipRocked 2025 will feature Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More and The Struts, as well as 10 Years, Atreyu, Buckcherry, The Ghost Inside, P.O.D. and many more during the January 19-25, 2025 cruise departing from Miami, Florida on Carnival Magic, with stops at St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands (a new destination for ShipRockers) and Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas.

In addition, Big Jay Oakerson returns to ShipRocked to bring late night laughs along with fellow comedians Mike Finoia and Tim Butterly. In keeping with ShipRocked 2025's Retro Paradise '80s theme, Nashville's '80s tribute act Rubiks Groove are also joining the party.

Look for the lineup for The Stowaways – ShipRocked’s exclusive all-star band – to be announced in the coming weeks.

While ShipRocked cabins sold out within days of going on sale, a limited number of staterooms have just been released for purchase at www.ShipRocked.com.

The music lineup for ShipRocked 2025 includes: Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More and The Struts, as well as 10 Years, Atreyu, Austin Meade, Buckcherry, Calva Louise, DED, Des Rocs, Devour The Day, Diamante, Flat Black, The Ghost Inside, GHØSTKID, The Glorious Sons, Goodbye June, Jigsaw Youth, Jinjer, Kid Kapichi, Nevertel, Oxymorrons, Plush, P.O.D., Rivals, Silly Goose, Spiritworld and more. ShipRocked also features exclusive performances by ShipRockers’ favorite all-star band The Stowaways.

In addition to nonstop music and exciting port visits, the ShipRocked schedule also includes traditional cruise activities with a rock ‘n’ roll twist, such as the ShipRocked blackjack tournament, dodgeball tournament, live band karaoke, singles mixers, trivia contests and morning yoga.

A floating music festival, a rock & roll summer camp held in the dead of winter, a family reunion for the growing number of ShipRockers who have forged lifelong relationships out of a shared passion for music (and an occasional bucket of beer) – ShipRocked is the premier rock music vacation, offering dozens of performances and unique collaborations, artist-hosted events and activities, theme nights, and ample opportunity for fans and bands alike to unwind and create new friendships in tropical paradise.

About ShipRocked

Produced by ASK4 Entertainment–a premier rock music theme cruise and destination event producer–ShipRocked is the premier rock music cruise vacation with unique performances and musical collaborations, providing guests with the opportunity to vacation with their favorite bands, meet new friends, and reunite with old ones year after year. The full-ship charter provides a one-of-a-kind experience for guests to have the time of their lives with thousands of like-minded friends. ShipRocked experiences include interaction with band members, poolside games, artist Q&A sessions, trivia challenges, game shows, parties, contests and more. The ShipRocked Cancer Sucks! onboard charity auction has raised more than $1 million dollars to date for innovative medical research and finding a cure for cancer.

