Jimmy Eat World Detail 2025 Touring Including Coachella and Expansive Summer Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a 2024 packed with anniversary celebrations of their acclaimed albums Clarity, Futures, and Surviving, legendary rock band Jimmy Eat World will be on the road throughout 2025 across North America and beyond at venues both intimate and expansive.

Their tour gets underway with a sold-out headlining show April 10 at The Fox Theater in Pomona, California, followed by the band’s first Coachella appearance since 2011 on April 12 and April 19, with both dates featuring a catalog-spanning set list of hits. Between Coachella appearances, they will perform close to home for a sold-out headlining gig April 18 at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson, Arizona.

Two weeks later, they head east for a string of dates starting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on May 9 at The Rave/Eagles Club, followed by their first time at North America’s largest rock festival: the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival on May 10 in Columbus, Ohio. From there, Jimmy Eat World continue on to North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and ending the run on May 16 in Daytona Beach at Florida's Welcome to Rockville.

The band will head to Europe starting with two sold-out shows: Dublin, Ireland, on June 10 at 3Olympia Theatre and Cardiff, United Kingdom, on June 12 at The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union. Up next, a highly coveted mainstage slot at Download Festival in Derby, U.K., followed by dates in Bruxelles, Belgium, Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg, Leipzig, Germany, and three consecutive festivals in Germany: Traumzeit in Duisburg on June 20, Hurricane in Schnee on June 21, and Southside in Neuhausen Ob Eck on June 22. They end the European tour on June 24 at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.

The band will join forces with The Offspring and New Found Glory for the Supercharged tour, which hits amphitheaters starting in July. The Arizona foursome will head out late summer/early fall for another string of festivals, including the Four Chord Music Festival on September 13 in Washington, Pennsylvania, Furnace Fest on October 3 in Princeton, Alabama, and they are currently set to wrap up in grand fashion by assembling a very special set list for their slot at the Best Friends Forever festival October 10 in Las Vegas.

JIMMY EAT WORLD 2025 TOUR DATES

*Headlining dates and festivals

Thu Apr 10 –– Pomona, CA –– The Fox Theater Pomona (SOLD OUT)

Sat Apr 12 –– Indio, CA –– Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Fri Apr 18 –– Tucson, AZ –– Rialto Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Sat Apr 19 –– Indio, CA –– Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Fri May 9 –– Milwaukee, WI –– The Rave/Eagles Club

Sat May 10 –– Columbus, OH –– Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

Sun May 11 –– Carrboro, NC –– Cat's Cradle (SOLD OUT)

Tue May 13 –– Columbia, SC –– The Senate (SOLD OUT)

Wed May 14 –– Chattanooga, TN — The Signal

Fri May 16 –– Daytona Beach, FL –– Welcome to Rockville

Sat Sept 13 –– Washington, PA –– Four Chord Music Festival

Fri Oct 3 –– Princeton, AL –– Furnace Fest

Fri Oct 10 –– Las Vegas, NV –– Best Friends Forever

EUROPEAN DATES

*Headlining dates and festivals

Tue Jun 10 –– Dublin, Ireland –– 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Thu Jun 12 –– Cardiff, United Kingdom –– The Great Hall (SOLD OUT)

Fri Jun 13 –– Derby, United Kingdom –– Download Festival

Sun Jun 15 –– Bruxelles, Belgium –– Ancienne Belgique

Mon Jun 16 –– Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg –– Rockhal

Wed Jun 18 –– Leipzig, Germany –– Parkbühne

Fri Jun 20 –– Duisburg, Germany –– Traumzeit Festival

Sat Jun 21 –– Schnee, Germany –– Hurricane Festival

Sun Jun 22 –– Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany –– Southside Festival

Tue Jun 24 –– Milan, Italy –– San Siro

THE OFFSPRING – SUPERCHARGED TOUR – 2025 DATES

*JIMMY EAT WORLD to support on ALL listed dates

Fri Jul 11 –– West Palm Beach, FL –– iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 12 –– Tampa, FL –– MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Tue Jul 15 –– Alpharetta, GA –– Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 16 –– Raleigh, NC –– Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Fri Jul 18 –– Virginia Beach, VA –– Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Jul 19 –– Bristow, VA –– Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Jul 20 –– Scranton, PA –– The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tue Jul 22 –– Syracuse, NY –– Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wed Jul 23 –– Toronto, ON –– Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 25 –– Cincinnati, OH –– Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jul 26 –– Noblesville, IN –– Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 27 –– Clarkston, MI –– Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Jul 29 –– Camden, NJ –– Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 30 –– Mansfield, MA –– Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 1 –– Bethel, NY –– Bethel Woods Center for The Arts

Sat Aug 2 –– Holmdel, NJ –– PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Aug 3 –– Wantagh, NY –– Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 13 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH –– Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 15 — Minneapolis, MN –– Target Center

Sat Aug 16 –– Tinley Park, IL –– Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 17 –– Maryland Heights, MO –– Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 20 –– Ridgedale, MO –– Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Fri Aug 22 –– Dallas, TX –– Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Aug 23 –– The Woodlands, TX –– The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sun Aug 24 –– Austin, TX –– Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Aug 26 –– Albuquerque, NM –– Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 27 –– Phoenix, AZ –– Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 30 –– Mountain View, CA –– Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 31 –– Wheatland, CA –– Toyota Amphitheatre

Wed Sept 3 –– Auburn, WA –– White River Amphitheatre

Thu Sept 4 –– Ridgefield, WA –– Cascades Amphitheater

Sat Sept 6 –– West Valley City, UT –– Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Sept 7 –– Denver, CO –– Ball Arena

ABOUT JIMMY EAT WORLD:

Jimmy Eat World, one of the most successful alternative-rock bands of their generation, consists of lead vocalist-guitarist Jim Adkins, guitarist Tom Linton, bassist Rick Burch and drummer Zach Lind. Friends since high school, the Mesa, Arizona-based quartet achieved their commercial breakthrough with several singles from their 2001 album, Bleed American. The biggest among them was “The Middle,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart and peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it spent 33 weeks total. The RIAA-certified platinum song joined Spotify’s Billions Club late last year. Futures, their follow-up to BA, featured “Pain,” which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. In October 2019, the band released their tenth album, the critically acclaimed Surviving, which became one of three chapters in their 2021 globally streamed series Phoenix Sessions, also including Futures (Chapter V) and Clarity (Chapter III) and performed in their entirety (available on YouTube here). Recently, they’ve released two independent singles, “Something Loud” and “Place Your Debts,” with the former placing on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart.

Photo credit: Jimi Giannatti

Comments