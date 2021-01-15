Jessie Villa Shares Sweetly Sinister New Single 'Thriller'

Today, multi-genre singer/songwriter Jessie Villa shares her sweetly sinister new single "Thriller." Listen exclusively on Parade. Of the song's inspiration, Villa shares: "There's a reason we make art about our most tumultuous, addicting relationships. They're the ones we can't resist because they keep us on the edge of our seats. Completely intoxicated by the ups and downs, sometimes being in love can feel more like a thrill than anything else. This song embodies that craze and is a cautionary tale for any naive listener, with an overall sentiment that it's still well-worth." For more information on Jessie Villa, please visit here.

Jessie Villa first encountered the music scene by winning multiple songwriting competitions in New Jersey and working with a NYC-based manager, who started setting writing sessions up for the artist in Nashville, TN. After winning Simon Cowell's "The You Generation" live covers competition, Villa transferred to Belmont University, and in her first month living in Nashville, she opened for Kris Allen and Boyce Avenue at Cannery Ballroom on their No Limits tour. Shortly after, she had her first songwriting cut with popular YouTube cover artist Alice Kristiansen with her song "Twilight Blue" (co-written with Mark Conklin and Jessica Cayne).

After taking a break from performing and writing to focus on earning a degree in Music Business, Villa joined Nashville music licensing and tech company Soundstripe as the only staff topliner. In the past three years, she has written and performed hundreds of songs for filmmakers in a wide spectrum of genres. Her first song with Soundstripe music was a collaboration with EDM artist My Buddy Mike ("Mad Love"), reaching over 6 million streams. Her indie pop project Luna Wave with production powerhouse Aaron Sprinkle saw success with their song "Chasing the Light", which appeared on New Music Friday in the U.S. and 5 other countries and has been featured on numerous Spotify playlists. Other noteworthy collaborations include working with rising EDM duo BEAUZ, writing and performing on their first single "Feel the Light", released through top EDM label Spinnin' Records' Asia endeavor (Spinnin' Records Asia). The three later released an Alex and Sierra cover ("Little do You Know") on BEAUZ's debut album Genesis. Villa also appears on rock band Acceptance's single "Wildfires" from the 2020 album Wild, Free on Tooth & Nail Records.

Pushing her limits as an artist and writer at Soundstripe has afforded her the ability to hone in on who she is as an artist and what she really wants to say. Carrying right along with this new sense of self, January 2021 Villa will be introducing a new era of her artistry, one that will see some of her most personal writing and performance. After trying on countless hats over the last three years, Villa is ready to fully re-introduce herself in 2021.