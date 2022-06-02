Jessica Boudreaux & Adult Mom Cover Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer'

Portland's Jessica Boudreaux - known as the creative force behind indie-punk band Summer Cannibals (Tiny Engines, Kill Rock Stars) - will release her brand new I Think My Heart Loves to Break EP on June 24.

A stronghold of the indie music community, Jessica is a music & film producer, built her own Pet Club recording studio and record label as well as appearing in a new Fender campaign and illustrating the latest issue of Sadie Dupuis Wax Nine Journal zine. Her latest collaboration is an indie-pop rendition of Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" created with Adult Mom.

"Last year Stevie and I connected under not-so-great circumstances, having extremely similar medical diagnoses within a year of each other. Talking for the first time was a trip as we compared all our similarities, not just with our recent experiences but also within our personal and professional lives, musical tastes, etc. We share a deep and immense love for pop culture and music and also all things queer. So when I approached them about doing a cover together the decision to go with Cruel Summer came pretty easy as it was among both our favorite Taylor songs." shares Boudreaux. "I've been such a huge fan of Adult Mom for a long time."

The elegant, percussive compositions and silky noir-pop sheen of I Think My Heart Loves to Break are a fitting soundtrack to the tumultuous period Boudreaux spent making the album. Having canceled a year's worth of touring with Summer Cannibals due to the pandemic, she was diagnosed with cancer in November of 2020. As she navigated the following year and a half of treatment and recovery, the very act of finishing the nascent record ultimately became one of healing.

Beyond serving as a shelter from the storm, the I Think My Heart Loves To Break EP also showcases an artist fully coming into their own as a producer, engineer and songwriter. Working in her own studio, Pet Club in Portland, Boudreaux produced, mixed and handled all of the musical duties with friends Eric Slick (Dr. Dog, Waxahatchee) providing drums on"Disaster" and Erik Carlson providing synth leads on "Loves to Break". Jessica Boudreaux' new record completes the shift from the high-intensity sonic barrage of a full band to a solo, unvarnished exploration of lush, emotionally resonant pop music.

Listen to the cover here: