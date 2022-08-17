Jesse Malin to Reissue Lost Album 'Glitter in the Gutter'

Jesse Malin will be reissuing a remastered, expanded version of his third album Glitter in the Gutter on September 30 via Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records. The album will be available for the first time on all digital platforms, as well as CD and pink vinyl. Preorder here.

On September 15, Jesse and his band will be playing Glitter in the Gutter in its entirety at the Mercury Lounge in New York City. Limited tickets are on sale now. August 21 to 27, Malin will be supporting Lucinda Williams. Full tour dates are here.

Originally released in 2007, this "lost album" features a new version of the Bruce Springsteen duet "Broken Radio," titled "Broken Radio '22" and an unreleased bonus song from that era, "The Angel to the Slave."

Watch the re-edited video for "Broken Radio '22," featuring Malin and Springsteen, filmed in 2007 by Danny Clinch.

Before Malin started recording, "Springsteen had mentioned that if we needed him, he would like to be part of the record in some way," says Jesse, who had just written "Broken Radio" for his late mother, an aspiring singer who died when Malin was a teenager. "I sent the song to Bruce, and he responded pretty quickly with a phone call, and said he was in." The song was recorded in New Jersey at Springsteen's home studio. Malin remembers, "He was very humble and giving, and gave a beautiful performance."

After losing his longtime New York City apartment, Jesse relocated to Los Angeles to make a record. "I wanted Glitter to be a power pop record with a melancholy feel. Somewhere in the middle came this album," he says. "It kind of stands alone from the rest of my records. I was homesick, missing my friends in New York, so I enlisted a few of my California buddies to come in and join me." Jakob Dylan sings on "Black Haired Girl," Josh Homme is the guitarist on "Tomorrow Tonight," and Ryan Adams is on a handful of songs.

"Glitter in the Gutter also brought me back to some of my early punk rock days, playing my black PMA Les Paul and downstroking the rhythms. Listening back now has been a lot of fun, especially the new remixed and remastered version. There's a power in it that brings me back to that time, and a lot of these songs still hold up for me and have stayed in my setlist over the years. I didn't stay in Los Angeles very long after the record was made. A few months later I moved back to New York City, and I haven't left since."

Watch the new video here: