 Jennifer Alvarado Releases New Single 'Trigger Warning'

Country-Pop singer/songwriter and recording artist Jennifer Alvarado recently released her new single "Trigger Warning." You can listen to the song HERE!

With gut-wrenching lyrics like you remind me of who I used to be, a jaded picture, distant memory, "Trigger Warning" tells a torrid tale of a love gone wrong.

"Trigger warnings have become popular in today's culture to alert the reader, listener, etc. of potentially distressing material," Jennifer explains. "It would be great if those were also available for the people you meet. This song is about someone that brought out all the negatives in me. I was constantly upset and doubting myself when they were around, but I loved them too much to let them go. They constantly used my past against me and I finally had to cut ties in order to move forward with my life. My hope is that whoever hears this song will realize there is great strength in sharing the most vulnerable parts of yourself. Life is filled with beautiful moments, as well as life-altering, heart wrenching experiences. I hope you can learn from mine, as well as feel you have a friend while you are going through your own."

About Jennifer Alvarado:

Jennifer Alvarado is an international recording artist from Vale, North Carolina, who has amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify alone. Her music has a country sensibility with a pop current running through it. Her sound is a mixture of country, pop and blues and reflecst an eclectic blend of influences.

Her first EP project titled ''Playing with Fire'' was released in April 2021, followed by a country pop EP titled "Songbird: Part One" in July 2022. "Songbird" is a two part collection of songs that shows Jennifer's growth as a writer and is sonically much different than her earlier projects. "Catfish," the first single off the "Songbird: Part Two" EP, was released in early 2023 and won a World Songwriting Award for "Best Modern Country Song."

Jennifer has been recognized locally for her songwriting and was named ''One to Watch'' by the Nashville Songwriters Association in Spring 2021 and Spring 2022. She was named the "2021 Country Artist of the Year" by Indie Star Radio. Her song "Curious" won "Best Pop Song" for the Indie Songwriting Awards in Winter 2022 and her song "Rock This Way" was named "Best Pop Song" and "Best Overall Song" by the Indie Songwriting Awards in Spring 2022. Jennifer's duet, "Starz Collide," with Canadian band The Whythouse, was named "Best Duet" for the Summer 2022 Indie Songwriting Awards. She was a finalist for five International Singer Songwriter Awards, a Josie Music Award for "Female Music Video of the Year," and a Carolina Music Award for "Country Female Vocalist of the Year" in 2022.

Jennifer recently received a Songwriter Achievement Award and three Rampage Music Awards for "Best Pop Vocal Performance," "Album of the Year" and "Single of the Year." She is currently nominated for seven International Singer Songwriter Awards, including "Entertainer of the Year," as well as several Josie Music Awards, including "Female Rising Star," "Female Songwriter of the Year," "USA Entertainer of the Year" and more.