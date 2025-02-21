Jenna Raine Celebrates Coming of Age With New Single '21'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising pop artist Jenna Raine celebrates her 21st birthday in style with new single “21” out now via Warner Records. About the song, she shares, “The past few years I've had this fear of getting older, which I think a lot of people my age can relate to as they leave their teenage years. But as I turn 21, I'm realizing it's supposed to be such an exciting age and there's still so much more life to experience. I wanted to write a song to remind myself that I don’t need to take growing up so seriously, and hopefully it can be a reminder to others as well."

The song illuminates the ebb and flow of her bright, upbeat songcraft. She repeats a positive reminder like a mantra, “Every little thing’s gonna be alright. Every little thing’s gonna be just fine.” On the breezy chorus, she assures and accepts, “And it’s okay if I mess things up just because it’s fun. Guess that’s twenty one.”

Jenna's star continues to rise. Her 2024 hit "Roses" has amassed over 619 million views across platforms and more than 46.2 million streams to date. She most recently dropped a collaborative version of the track featuring Nashville singer-songwriter Avery Anna, which Girls' Life applauded, “their new track is everything we didn’t know we needed.” Next up, she’s kicking off 2025 with a run of European tour dates supporting David Kushner, beginning on February 26. Click HERE to see the full list of dates and purchase tickets.

Jenna Raine takes life’s little lessons, moments of bliss, and unforgettable memories and turns them into the kind of pop music that you’ve got to sing with the windows down. The Dallas, Texas-born singer and songwriter continues to enchant audiences everywhere with her personal lyrics and infectious hooks, tallying north of 361 million total streams to date. With previous viral hits like "It Is What It Is" and "see you later (ten years)" (over 211 million streams combined), Jenna’s breakout success has led to a performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs Block Party, recognition from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and V Magazine, and a cover feature in Girls' Life Magazine. She has also collaborated with artists like Australian Christian artist Aodhán King on “Still Worthy” and Joshua Bassett on "Don't Let Me Down."

