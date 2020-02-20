Jay Som Announces 'A Thousand Words' 7-Inch

Jay Som - the project of Los Angeles-based producer, songwriter and musician Melina Duterte - released her triumphant sophomore album Anak Ko last year, and today she announces a 7-inch single. "A Thousand Words" b/w "Can't Sleep" are previously unreleased b-sides from the Anak Ko sessions, which earned praise from the likes of The New York Times, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and more, and made numerous 2019 year-end lists. Stream both tracks now and pre-order the 7-inch, out May 1.

Duterte on the singles:

"A Thousand Words"

This song was made after a year of extensive touring plus a cancelled tour. I forced myself to make a sort of big and jovial song to bring me out of the funk I was in. I also wanted to remind myself that music can be fun! It was heavily inspired by Bruce Springsteen, Elliott Smith, Pavement and that song "Alright" by Supergrass.

"Can't Sleep"

"Can't Sleep" was made in August or September 2017 while I was living with my parents in between US tours, before I moved to LA. I think I had all my gear packed away somewhere that I couldn't access, so I used instruments left over in my childhood room: a broken acoustic guitar, chopsticks on a snare drum, a bad hi hat, and my trumpet. Everything was recorded through the laptop mic. I was pretty frustrated with the California heat and the fact that I couldn't record properly, so this sort of fever dream song was born.

Jay Som kicks off a massive international tour today, starting in Australia before heading to Japan, the UK, Europe, and finally returning stateside for some shows with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker. She is also slated to perform at some summer festivals, including Governor's Ball, Boston Calling, Virgin Festival, and more. See below to find a show near you and get your tickets.

Anak Ko is out now via Polyvinyl (N.A), Pod/Inertia Music (AUS/NZ/Asia), and Lucky Number (ROW). Purchase, download and stream it to your heart's content.

Tour Dates:

02/20 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Neck of the Woods

02/21 - Sydney, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory

02/22 - Brisbane, Australia @ The Foundry

02/23 - Melbourne, Australia @ NorthCote Social Club

02/25 - Osaka, Japan @ Shangri-La

02/26 - Tokyo, Japan @ Club Quattro

02/29 - 03/01 - Jakarta, Indonesia @ Java Jazz Festival

03/17 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece #

03/18 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns #

03/19 - London, UK @ The Garage # [SOLD OUT]

03/21 - Manchester, UK @ YES #

03/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club #

03/24 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #

03/25 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo #

03/26 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Workman's Club #

03/28 - Liverpool, UK @ Leaf #

03/29 - Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge #

03/31 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

04/01 - Paris, France @ Supersonic #

04/03 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

04/05 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn

04/06 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar

04/07 - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow (Skybar) #

04/08 - Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain #

04/17 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! $

04/18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel $

04/19 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater

04/20 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom $

04/22 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium $%

04/24 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre $

04/26 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's $

04/28 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

05/09 - Cincinnati, OH @ The National Homecoming Festival

05/23 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/04 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

06/06 - New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ Virgin Festival

# w/ Lazy Day

$ w/ Sharon Van Etten

% w/ Julien Baker

Photo Credit: Lissy Laricchia for Interview Magazine





