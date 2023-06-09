Janelle Monáe Unveils 'The Age of Pleasure' Album

The album is available now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 4 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82

Janelle Monáe Unveils 'The Age of Pleasure' Album

Janelle Monáe, music’s foremost freeassmuthafa, has shared her hugely anticipated new album, THE AGE OF PLEASURE, available now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records.

Executive produced by Janelle Monáe, Nate Wonder, Chuck Lightning, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, THE AGE OF PLEASURE includes such new singles as “Champagne s” “Phenomenal (feat. Doechii)” and “Waterslide,” along with the scintillating fan-favorite, “Lipstick Lover,” and lead single  “Float (Feat. Seun Kuti + Egypt 80).” 

Monáe – who recently graced the June cover of Rolling Stone- will celebrate her new era with THEAGE OF PLEASURE TOUR, getting underway August 30 at Seattle, WA’s WAMU Theater and then traveling North America through mid-October.

Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour will make stops at such historic venues as Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (September 7), Chicago, IL’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (September 14), Toronto, ON’s Massey Hall (September 21), New York City’s Radio City Music Hall (September 26), Brooklyn, NY’s Kings Theatre (September 28), Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium, (October 3), and Atlanta, GA’s Fox Theatre Atlanta (October 6) before culminating at Inglewood, CA’s YouTube Theater (October 18). For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit here.

About Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe is without question one of the most celebrated artists of the modern era, an 8x GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, performer, and fashion icon known worldwide for her inimitable style and visionary sound.

With multiple celebrated albums, THE ARCHANDROID (2010), THE ELECTRIC LADY (2013), and DIRTY COMPUTER (2018), numerous critically-acclaimed theatrical and television performances,  and her unwavering activism for social justice and the LGBTQIA+ community, Monáe continues to be one of the most compelling and important artists of this generation.

PHOTO CREDIT: MASON ROSE



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Maude Latour Unveils New EP Twin Flame Ahead of Gov Ball Debut Photo
Maude Latour Unveils New EP 'Twin Flame' Ahead of Gov Ball Debut

Under the spell of new love, the 7-track project soundtracks her real-life budding romance, featuring recently-dropped tracks “I am not the sun,” “Lunch' and “Heaven” which incited critical praise right out of the gate, including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Wonderland, and V Magazine who raved, “tailor-made as a soundtrack for falling in love.”

2
Maren Morris Features on New Jessie Murph Track Texas Photo
Maren Morris Features on New Jessie Murph Track 'Texas'

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris returns, contributing vocals to a new track, “Texas,” by rising artist Jessie Murph. She also recently performed at Nashville’s Love Rising Benefit, which raised money to fight anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee. She also has upcoming shows with Brandi Carlile and The Highwomen and The Chicks.

3
Queen of Swords Shares Sophomore Album Year 8 Photo
Queen of Swords Shares Sophomore Album 'Year 8'

The album title is an astrology reference “signifying deep change, intergenerational themes, and big life thresholds,” and was co-produced by Carmen Elle (DIANA) and engineered by Steve Chahley (Neko Case, Nelly Furtado, Wu-Tang Clan).

4
Sarah Kinsley Drops New EP Ascension Photo
Sarah Kinsley Drops New EP 'Ascension'

The new EP from breakout artist Sarah Kinsley—Ascension—is out now, her debut with Verve Forecast and Decca UK. Kinsley recently embarked on a series of North American tour dates, which saw sold out shows in Toronto, Montreal and Philadelphia. The whirlwind of limited and intimate dates closes with a spot performing at NYC’s Governors Ball.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album 'The Long Goodbye'Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album 'The Long Goodbye'
Video: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series TrailerVideo: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series Trailer
Mark Ruffalo to Lead HBO's Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project SeriesMark Ruffalo to Lead HBO's Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project Series
Video: Flo Milli Links With Lah Pat for 'Rodeo' Remix Music VideoVideo: Flo Milli Links With Lah Pat for 'Rodeo' Remix Music Video

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
THE COTTAGE Cast Reveal What to Expect From the New Play Video
THE COTTAGE Cast Reveal What to Expect From the New Play
Recap the Tony-Nominated Shows of the 2022/23 Season! Video
Recap the Tony-Nominated Shows of the 2022/23 Season!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE