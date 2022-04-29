Jamie and the Guarded Heart Release New Album 'Funeral Song'

Telecaster driven, working class rock and roll outfit, Jamie and the Guarded Heart, fronted by Jamie Salvatore and Morgan Russo release their newest LP, Funeral Song, today. They will celebrate the release of their record with a show on April 30th at the Grape Room in Philadelphia.

New Noise raves that Funeral Song is "an impossible to resist bled of pop punk and unpretentious bar room rock" while Americana Highways cheers, "It's the kind of album that gets you to sing along loudly because you feel every word." In the intro to the band's Track by Track feature on V13, they enthuse that Funeral Song has "universal appeal."

Funeral Song focuses on the dream chasing, the lost nights, the hopelessness, the dead-end jobs, the ghost of people gone from your life and the undying pursuit of the thing you love most. If you want it, it's there, and if you need someone to show you how to get it, it's Jamie and the Guarded Heart.

"The songs for the album came about while being on lock down, but really they've been inside of me since I was a little kid," says Jamie. "Writing for us is like a mundane fever dream. A look through the veil of who we grew up around and the way we saw life unfold (or how we wish it unfolded) in a blue collar area. We write about what we know. Growing up in the Philadelphia area -- and Conshohocken specifically -- is my reference point for the world. One of the things that has been an amazing life lesson, is that while I'm writing about my hometown and my experiences, other people frequently tell me the songs are just like THEIR experiences. The sentiments are universal. And for that, I'm very fortunate."

"We've put everything we got into this album, says the duo. "All our time, our money and our hearts. One thing we've been fortunate with is that the people have been there for us... even when it seems like the music industry doesn't care. We feel that is because we're just a couple of kids from a town like theirs, out there for a fist fight, trying to make their mark on a business that probably doesn't care about them. But we care. And we care about the people who connect to this thing. We're playing for legacy and we won't let them down. This record is who we are. Listen to it. We hope it speaks for itself."

Chosen as the "Band of the Month" by world renowned WMMR in Philadelphia, Jamie and the Guarded Heart have performed on Jammin' Jessie's Live at 5 (iHeart Philly's 104.5) and received support from local NPR station, WXPN.

Listen to the new album here: