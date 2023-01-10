Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
James Brandon Lewis Conjures Celestial Spirits On 'Send Seraphic Beings'

James Brandon Lewis Conjures Celestial Spirits On 'Send Seraphic Beings'

His upcoming album is to be released February 3.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Described as "an artist with so much fire in his sound," by renowned jazz journalist Nate Chinen, James Brandon Lewis is sharing "Send Seraphic Beings" today, the final pre-release track from his upcoming album 'Eye of I,' to be released February 3. Filmed live in studio, listen to the moving track and watch Lewis perform the song - also featuring electric cello and drums - below.

Lewis' melodic identity encompasses ancient and future, inside and outside, density and openness, church and street. He's a master of the short infectious motif, and like Sonny Rollins, devotes long expanses of his improvisation to the stretching and refracting and mutating of short phrases.

Lewis writes at the piano, not the tenor, and says that on this project, he found himself thinking cinematically after a conversation he had with saxophonist and composer Henry Threadgill. "He got me thinking about foreground, middle ground and background, like in a scene from a movie," Lewis says.

He adds that to make his themes stand out even further, he didn't include conventional chord symbols or any harmonic guidance on his charts. "I don't write any chords on my music. There are more colors available when things are open. I think that's why my music has a certain lift to it, because I'm encouraging the other musicians to explore and bring out the harmonies that resonate for them."

One result of that: 'Eye of I' travels through a staggering range of musical styles and moods, from Donny Hathaway to Cecil Taylor to the plaintive gospel cry "Even The Sparrow" to the anthemic closing throwdown "Fear Not," a collaboration with the postpunk group The Messthetics, an instrumental trio featuring guitarist Anthony Pirog, who is joined by former Fugazi members Joe Lally (bass) and Brendan Canty (drums).

This February, Lewis and The Messthetics will embark on a co-headlining tour that will traverse both the East and West coast. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

2/22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah#
2/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon#
2/24 - San Francisco, CA - SFJazz
2/25 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre Pub#
2/26 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios#
2/27 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's#
3/12 - Kingston, NY - Tubby's#
3/13 - Toronto, ON - Drake Hotel#
3/14 - Erie, PA - JazzErie @ The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Erie#
3/15 - Chicago, IL - Constellation#
3/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Café#
3/18 - Washington D.C. - Black Cat#
3/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's#
3/20 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge#
3/30 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival 2023

# with The Messthetics



The No Ones To Release My Best Evil Friend Album Photo
The No Ones To Release 'My Best Evil Friend' Album
Paying tribute to the artists that inspire them and populate their turntables, My Best Evil Friend channels Nick Lowe, Pamela Polland, Marvin Gaye, Jenny Lewis, Jesse Ed Davis, ? & The Mysterians, Plastic Ono Band, and Phil Ochs, and more. It will be available in digital, CD and LP formats, the First Edition double-LP features six exclusive tracks.
NOTHING MORE Announce Headlining SPIRITS 2023 N. American Tour Photo
NOTHING MORE Announce Headlining 'SPIRITS 2023' N. American Tour
Lauded as one of mainstream rock’s most powerful and distinctive acts, 3x Grammy-nominated active rock group NOTHING MORE kick off the new year with two new lyric video visualizers for SPIRITS tracks “DREAM WITH ME” (out now) and “VALHALLA” (out 1/12) in addition to announcing their “SPIRITS 2023” North American headlining tour.
Christian McBride Returns With Christian McBrides New Jawn: Prime Photo
Christian McBride Returns With 'Christian McBride's New Jawn: Prime'
The album reflects the influence of the masters he’s studied under throughout his remarkable career, even as it reconfirms McBride’s place in the pantheon of the living legends of jazz. McBride has also shared the track “Head Bedlam,” a selection that opens the album with a series of dazzlingly chaotic runs before settling into a funk groove.
Kate Davis Announces New Album Fish Bowl Photo
Kate Davis Announces New Album 'Fish Bowl'
Across ‘Fish Bowl’’s 12 deeply personal tracks Davis traces her very own hero’s journey, from the moment she steps away from her old life to the moment she finds inner peace. She follows these steps through the eyes of ’Fish Bowl’’s central character, FiBo, who starts out on opening track “Monster Mash” realizing the community she cultivated.

From This Author - Michael Major


Maren Morris, Jim Parsons & More Join Leslie Jones Tribute ShowMaren Morris, Jim Parsons & More Join Leslie Jones Tribute Show
January 10, 2023

The show will include special appearances by Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall, Leanne Morgan and more. The house band will feature a group of players (including three ACM Instrumentalist of the Year winners) who all performed on Jordan’s 2021 debut album Company’s Comin’.
Kid Koala Shares New Single 'Once Upon A Time In The Northeast'Kid Koala Shares New Single 'Once Upon A Time In The Northeast'
January 10, 2023

The world renowned DJ, composer, and lifelong visual storyteller also known as Eric San recently announced his newest foray into the depths of “creating things to joyfully connect people”: an original double album soundtrack with built-in board game entitled Creatures Of The Late Afternoon. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters & More to Headline Bonaroo Music FestivalKendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters & More to Headline Bonaroo Music Festival
January 10, 2023

Highlights will include performances from Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, and more.
M83 Announces New Album 'Fantasy'M83 Announces New Album 'Fantasy'
January 10, 2023

M83, aka Anthony Gonzalez, announces the details of his new forthcoming full-length album, FANTASY. M83 has shared the sweeping, transformative first cut “Oceans Niagara”. Accompanying the track is a video directed by his long-time creative collaborator, filmmaker (Knife + Heart, You And The Night) and brother Yann Gonzalez.
Photos: First Look at ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET Film AdaptationPhotos: First Look at ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET Film Adaptation
January 10, 2023

The film stars Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Benny Safdie, and Kathy Bates, alongside Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), based on the book by Judy Blume. Check out the new photos from the film now!
share