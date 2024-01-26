Jamaican Dancehall Heavy-Hitter Teejay Drops New Single 'Dip' Ft. Tommy Lee Sparta

Teejay will release his anticipated forthcoming debut, I Am Chippy, via Warner Records on February 2.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Jamaican Dancehall Heavy-Hitter Teejay Drops New Single 'Dip' Ft. Tommy Lee Sparta

Teejay flexes his vocal range on “Dip,” a brand new single from his forthcoming debut EP I Am Chippy, arriving February 2nd. The track follows his breakthrough anthem, “Drift,” which has more than 32.8 million global streams.

He tapped "Drift" producer Panda and dancehall titan Tommy Lee Sparta for this contagious track inspired by the popular Jamaican dance created by Pata Skeng. “Dip” is a booming declaration to stay on top of his game and to be in the hall of fame. His mission statement is backed up by the infectious chorus inviting fans to celebrate success by doing just what his music is known for — dancing. 

“It was inspired by the streets and the skankers [the Jamaican dancers who create choreography at these street dances]. Basically bad mind people can't stop us, and we're not going to pree violence, we just gonna dance it off." says Teejay.

Known as a captivating live performer, Teejay's exclusive VEVO CTRL performance of "Dip" doesn't disappoint. His smooth tone and melodies glide over the rhythmic beat that instantly moves your feet. It's no coincidence the word “dance” is part of one of Jamaica's most in-demand and lively musical genres, dancehall. Teejay, one of the leading forces making an impact in the scene, has pushed the vibrant movement to the forefront of his music. Watch Teejay perform “Dip” on VEVO CTRL HERE.

Teejay will release his anticipated forthcoming debut, I Am Chippy, via Warner Records on February 2. The 9-track EP, co-executive produced by diamond-selling musical legend Shaggy along with Sharon Burke and Steve Carless, is available now for pre-order. Teejay's redefining what dancehall music looks like in mainstream spaces. I Am Chippy is a modern take on the genre. Titled after a name Teejay was given as a child, the EP will invite listeners to a more personal understanding of the artist. He experiments musically while also giving fans his signature singjay style, a multi-skilled mix of effortless singing and deejaying (rapping) in the same breath.

The Billboard "Genre Now" cover star is making waves in the US with high profile performances at The BET Awards and Barclay's Center in NY, he hit #1 on Shazam's NY chart, recent collaborations with French Montana and Davido, and received critical acclaim from The Fader, BET, Ebony, Global Grind and more.

Recognized for his impeccable vocal range and lyrical dexterity, he has earned the respect from the dancehall fans and musical peers in his community. Like the many confidantes who helped pave the way for him, Teejay pays it forward and features a variety of Jamaican talent on the EP. In addition to Tommy Lee Sparta, Teejay enlists dancehall don Skillibeng on “Never” (Slingerz Records), the gritty baritone upstart Bayka on “Fully Auto” (Panda/Sabaster Muzik), Malie Donn on “Chop Life” (Overproof Records), and Jaydon & Quada on the inspiring march-to-the-top track “Star” (Extol Music). With I Am Chippy, Teejay displays his range and quality as well as his commitment to his talents and a desire to raise dancehall's bar.

I Am Chippy will also feature the latest "Drift" remix with Afrobeats hitmaker Davido, as well as the original song as a bonus track. Billboard said the “slick dancehall ditty” was one of the biggest dancehall songs of 2023 and continues to climb the U.S. Billboard's charts. It's approaching 80 million global streams and has amassed over 1 billion TikTok views for its viral dance (originally created by Gabi Don). Usain Bolt, Burna BoyCardi B, and Offset are just a few of the famous faces seen grooving to his track on socials.

ABOUT TEEJAY:

From Glendevon, Montego Bay to stages all over the world, Teejay's fresh, melodic-driven edge is defining a new chapter in his career. Born into a family with three older brothers, the artist was constantly surrounded by music. With little resources, he found salvation in music. By nine years old, he released his first song “I Know” on Don Corleone's 2005 Seasons Riddim written by his siblings Tippa and Ice.

The song received heavy rotation on Jamaica's IRIE FM radio station. This was just the beginning of his drift to success. He landed a coveted spot on Jamaica's largest annual music festival Reggae Sumfest in 2015, catapulting his name from his hometown to the entire nation. As he continued to record on riddims with a slew of singles taking over the streets, he developed a cult following.

2023 became the year Teejay would finally hit his much anticipated milestones. He linked up with GRAMMY-award winning and diamond-selling artist Shaggy, the two released “De Gyal Dem Time” which became an instant hit. They performed this song at this year's BET Awards over the summer. A few months later Teejay's “Drift” took the world by storm.

A departure from his lyrically-laden singles, the infectious record accompanied by a dance created by Gabi Don, dominated TikTok and became a vehicle for the artist to start charting. Additionally, the artist became the most recent dancehall artist to sign to a major label where he found a home at Warner Records. His 2024 EP I Am Chippy will be an inspirational tale of his journey thus far.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rita Ora Releases Shape of Me Featuring Keith Urban Photo
Rita Ora Releases 'Shape of Me' Featuring Keith Urban

Rita Ora has released a new version of her single “Shape Of Me” featuring country music icon Keith Urban now. Announced by Rita on her mother’s 60th birthday last week, “Shape Of Me” is an ode to her mother. Co-written by Rita, the original version of “Shape Of Me” featured on Rita's You & I album. Watch the video!

2
Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Signs to Decca Classics Photo
Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Signs to Decca Classics

Mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Signs to Decca Classics. Despite facing rejection at early auditions, where she was told she lacked the right voice and appearance, at the age of 27 Aigul has already etched her name in history as the youngest artist ever to take on the title role of Bizet's Carmen at the Royal Opera House in London.

3
James Vincent McMorrow Unveils New Single Stay Cool Photo
James Vincent McMorrow Unveils New Single 'Stay Cool'

Irish singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer James Vincent McMorrow unveils new single 'Stay Cool,' along with announcing his signing to Nettwerk Music Group. His high register rings out as emotion spills over organic soundscapes accented by folk, indie, and rock elements.

4
Wesley Dean Announces New Album Music From Crazy Hearts Photo
Wesley Dean Announces New Album 'Music From Crazy Hearts'

Wesley Dean has announced his much anticipated album, Music From Crazy Hearts, will be released this spring. To accompany the news, the Nashville by way of Australia artist has also shared the hopeful, country-flavored ballad, “Don't Look Back,” featuring country singer Sarah Buxton, along with the official music video.  

More Hot Stories For You

Montréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release SingleMontréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release Single
So What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & MoreSo What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & More
Cat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single Out in MarchCat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single Out in March
Pianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in MarchPianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in March

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES