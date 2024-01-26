Jamaican Dancehall Heavy-Hitter Teejay Drops New Single 'Dip' Ft. Tommy Lee Sparta

Teejay flexes his vocal range on “Dip,” a brand new single from his forthcoming debut EP I Am Chippy, arriving February 2nd. The track follows his breakthrough anthem, “Drift,” which has more than 32.8 million global streams.

He tapped "Drift" producer Panda and dancehall titan Tommy Lee Sparta for this contagious track inspired by the popular Jamaican dance created by Pata Skeng. “Dip” is a booming declaration to stay on top of his game and to be in the hall of fame. His mission statement is backed up by the infectious chorus inviting fans to celebrate success by doing just what his music is known for — dancing.

“It was inspired by the streets and the skankers [the Jamaican dancers who create choreography at these street dances]. Basically bad mind people can't stop us, and we're not going to pree violence, we just gonna dance it off." says Teejay.

Known as a captivating live performer, Teejay's exclusive VEVO CTRL performance of "Dip" doesn't disappoint. His smooth tone and melodies glide over the rhythmic beat that instantly moves your feet. It's no coincidence the word “dance” is part of one of Jamaica's most in-demand and lively musical genres, dancehall. Teejay, one of the leading forces making an impact in the scene, has pushed the vibrant movement to the forefront of his music. Watch Teejay perform “Dip” on VEVO CTRL HERE.

Teejay will release his anticipated forthcoming debut, I Am Chippy, via Warner Records on February 2. The 9-track EP, co-executive produced by diamond-selling musical legend Shaggy along with Sharon Burke and Steve Carless, is available now for pre-order. Teejay's redefining what dancehall music looks like in mainstream spaces. I Am Chippy is a modern take on the genre. Titled after a name Teejay was given as a child, the EP will invite listeners to a more personal understanding of the artist. He experiments musically while also giving fans his signature singjay style, a multi-skilled mix of effortless singing and deejaying (rapping) in the same breath.

The Billboard "Genre Now" cover star is making waves in the US with high profile performances at The BET Awards and Barclay's Center in NY, he hit #1 on Shazam's NY chart, recent collaborations with French Montana and Davido, and received critical acclaim from The Fader, BET, Ebony, Global Grind and more.

Recognized for his impeccable vocal range and lyrical dexterity, he has earned the respect from the dancehall fans and musical peers in his community. Like the many confidantes who helped pave the way for him, Teejay pays it forward and features a variety of Jamaican talent on the EP. In addition to Tommy Lee Sparta, Teejay enlists dancehall don Skillibeng on “Never” (Slingerz Records), the gritty baritone upstart Bayka on “Fully Auto” (Panda/Sabaster Muzik), Malie Donn on “Chop Life” (Overproof Records), and Jaydon & Quada on the inspiring march-to-the-top track “Star” (Extol Music). With I Am Chippy, Teejay displays his range and quality as well as his commitment to his talents and a desire to raise dancehall's bar.

I Am Chippy will also feature the latest "Drift" remix with Afrobeats hitmaker Davido, as well as the original song as a bonus track. Billboard said the “slick dancehall ditty” was one of the biggest dancehall songs of 2023 and continues to climb the U.S. Billboard's charts. It's approaching 80 million global streams and has amassed over 1 billion TikTok views for its viral dance (originally created by Gabi Don). Usain Bolt, Burna Boy, Cardi B, and Offset are just a few of the famous faces seen grooving to his track on socials.

ABOUT TEEJAY:

From Glendevon, Montego Bay to stages all over the world, Teejay's fresh, melodic-driven edge is defining a new chapter in his career. Born into a family with three older brothers, the artist was constantly surrounded by music. With little resources, he found salvation in music. By nine years old, he released his first song “I Know” on Don Corleone's 2005 Seasons Riddim written by his siblings Tippa and Ice.

The song received heavy rotation on Jamaica's IRIE FM radio station. This was just the beginning of his drift to success. He landed a coveted spot on Jamaica's largest annual music festival Reggae Sumfest in 2015, catapulting his name from his hometown to the entire nation. As he continued to record on riddims with a slew of singles taking over the streets, he developed a cult following.

2023 became the year Teejay would finally hit his much anticipated milestones. He linked up with GRAMMY-award winning and diamond-selling artist Shaggy, the two released “De Gyal Dem Time” which became an instant hit. They performed this song at this year's BET Awards over the summer. A few months later Teejay's “Drift” took the world by storm.

A departure from his lyrically-laden singles, the infectious record accompanied by a dance created by Gabi Don, dominated TikTok and became a vehicle for the artist to start charting. Additionally, the artist became the most recent dancehall artist to sign to a major label where he found a home at Warner Records. His 2024 EP I Am Chippy will be an inspirational tale of his journey thus far.