Jalen Santoy Releases New Album 'Without Hesitation'

Today, Jalen Santoy releases his long-awaited new album Without Hesitation via Repost, Soundcloud's artist services division. Throughout 2021 and early 2022, the Charlotte, NC-born and LA-based rapper has given us a taste of his new music with singles including "Stay" featuring Nyla Simone, "Dismissal" and "5am Conduct."

"Without Hesitation embodies the daunting experience of uncertainty and the reassuring ability to adapt," Jalen says of the new album. "These moments of reflection stem from a better understanding of what's necessary to proceed. A solid foundation only holds infinite value when used with proper execution. Hesitation stifles the growth process affecting our ability to evolve. Through this project I show evolution is necessary to sustain but evolution without hesitation is necessary to thrive. As I explore new ways to refine my sound it's caused me to naturally reflect on moments that have influenced me to move without hesitation. The pace of the progress is determined by the willingness to not only reach but exceed the desired goal. Regardless of past circumstances, the present & future give us the opportunity to move in faith without hesitation."

Sheldon Jalen Santoy Gathers' (P.K.A. Jalen Santoy) journey started at the age of 15 when he released his first record "God," which caught the attention of rapper Big Pooh. As a result of their collaborative work, Jalen began receiving recognition from XXL, The Source and more early in his career.

Fast forward to 2016, and the release of his Charlie Eastern EP, which dropped to critical acclaim and featured standout singles "Foreplay" - tallying over 150 million streams on Spotify to-date -- and "Off the Glass." With support and acknowledgement from places like The FADER and Complex, Santoy has become an emerging young star.

Listen to the new album here: