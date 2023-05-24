Jake Owen Fires Off New Album 'Loose Cannon' on June 23

The first four singles will be released on Friday, May 26.

By:
Multi-Platinum recording artist Jake Owen announces the release of his highly anticipated seventh studio album, Loose Cannon dropping Friday, June 23. The Country hitmaker is kicking off summer by dropping four new songs from the album this Friday, May 26 – “On The Boat Again,” “Solo, Solo,” “Nothing,” and “Hot Truck Beer.” 

The upcoming 16-track album will give fans a collection of summertime staples with sunshine-soaked lyrics that tip their hat to classic Country rhythms audiences of all generations can crack a cold one to.

With ten No.1 singles and over 2.5B streams across his decorated career, Owen continues to share his unique blend of laid back, feel-good Country.

Loose Cannon has Owen's signature honeyed rasp on full display over lyrics penned by a plethora of Nashville's finest songwriters (Ashley Gorley, Brent Cobb, Rodney Clawson, Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, to name a few) and uniquely, a collection of reputed artist-writers including ACM Male Artist of the Year nominee Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Walker Hayes, Jordan Fletcher, Hunter Phelps and more.

“I can't wait to share this new wave of music with my fans,” shares Owen. “This album is a long time coming and feels like the best version of me. Grab your buddies, put the boat in the water, pour a cold one out and we'll catch y'all out on the lake. It's the best time of year and we're ready to celebrate.” 

A little over four years since his last full-length album, Greetings From…Jake, Loose Cannon showcases his maturity as an artist in evolution, allowing fans of “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Beachin'” a chance to grow alongside Owen as he taps into his neo-traditional next wave.

Kickstarting summer 2023 nationwide, Owen will perform “On The Boat Again” this Memorial Day on ABC's Good Morning America. He will then host a special fan album preview pop-up show that evening at The Rockaway Hotel in New York City. One of the four new instant-grat tracks, “On The Boat Again” interpolates the familiar chorus of Willie Nelson's classic “On the Road Again” and adapts it for boating season. Beachy production by Joey Moi lends perfectly to what's sure to be an instant summer classic. 

Owen is set to perform this Saturday, May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway following the Coca-Cola 600 qualifying and the ALSCO Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series. 

Photo courtesy: Big Loud Records



