Jake Minch Confirms Fall North American Headline Tour

Following a wildly successful headline tour this summer, rising singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jake Minch will embark on further North American headline dates this fall. The 17-show run kicks off on November 4 in Austin, with stops in Dallas, Madison, Indianapolis, Columbus, Richmond, Providence and more.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, September 17 at 10 A.M. local time, with general tickets on sale Friday, September 19 at 10 A.M. local time. Tickets and more information HERE.

Jake’s critically acclaimed album George came out earlier this summer via 2for2 projects/Mercury Records. Recorded and produced between Los Angeles and Connecticut by Jake and Tony Berg (Taylor Swift, boygenius) with contributions from Mason Stoops (Lizzy McAlpine, Role Model), George finds the 22-year-old storyteller exploring grief, guilt and identity through the complexities in his personal relationships. Titled after Jake’s birth name, George captures the angst and discomfort of growing up and leaving home with a disarming vulnerability that traces the album’s 12 tracks. The singles “Fingers and Clothes” and “Drawing a Tattoo” were released earlier this summer to critical acclaim.

Jake recently wrapped up an extensive run of headline shows, including stops at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right, Los Angeles’ Moroccan Lounge, Chicago’s Schubas Tavern, Toronto’s Velvet Underground, Nashville’s Cannery Hall and more. Jake performed alongside numerous surprise guests throughout the tour including Lizzy McAlpine, Grace Enger and Alix Page.

Born and raised in Connecticut, Jake Minch burst onto the scene in 2023 with his hit single “handgun” racking up 1.3 million views on the song’s initial teaser and earning support from the likes of Noah Kahan, Lizzy McAlpine, Zach Bryan, Gracie Abrams, Fletcher and many more. Over the last few years, the 2for2 projects/Mercury Records artist has garnered a dedicated fanbase through his deeply personal lyrics on love, growing up and grief. Jake has toured the world over, sharing stages with the likes of The Head And The Heart, Jeremy Zucker, Ben Abraham, Holly Humberstone, Grace Enger and Sadie Jean.

JAKE MINCH LIVE

November 4—Austin, TX—Antone’s Nightclub

November 5—Dallas, TX—Puzzles Deep Ellum

November 7—Little Rock, AR—Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack

November 9—Lawrence, KS—The Bottleneck

November 10—Des Moines, IA—xBk Live

November 11—Madison, WI—High Noon Saloon

November 12—Indianapolis, IN—Hoosier Dome

November 14—Pontiac, MI—The Crofoot – The Pike Room

November 15—Columbus, OH—The Summit Music Hall

November 17—Durham, NC—Motorco Music Hall

November 18—Richmond, VA—The Broadberry

November 19—Syracuse, NY—The Song & Dance

November 20—Providence, RI—Fete Music Hall - Lounge

November 22—Amherst, MA—The Drake

November 23—Portland, ME—Portland House of Music

November 24—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground - Showcase

November 25—Hamden, CT—Space Ballroom