Jaimee Harris Announces New Album 'Boomerang Town'

Songwriter and musician Jaimee Harris started writing "Missing Someone" as a silly little love song to her long-distance partner.

"Instead of sending each other postcards or letters, we wrote each other love songs and sent voice memos to each other," she recalls. The deeper she got into the writing process, the more the song morphed with her life experiences and her strengthening relationship with her partner, venerable folk songwriter Mary Gauthier.

"This song came out of that burst of inspiration early on in our relationship," says Harris. "But the pandemic has certainly deepened the meaning of this song, as well as the experience I had playing it for the women currently incarcerated in the Gatesville prison located twenty minutes outside of my hometown." After all, isn't that what songwriting is all about? Giving up a personal meaning so that others can relate to it in their own way?

"Missing Someone" is the first single from Harris's upcoming sophomore effort, Boomerang Town-out February 17th via Thirty Tigers. Boomerang Town marks a bold step forward for this country-folk-leaning singer-songwriter. It is an arresting, ambitious song-cycle that explores the generational arc of family, the stranglehold of addiction, and the fragile ties that bind us together as Americans.

This week, Folk Alley premiered "Missing Someone," writing, "Jaimee Harris has been making waves with her emotive, stirringly honest songwriting that walks the often thin line between folk and country. Whatever you want to call it, it rides on the smooth instrument of Harris's vocals and her courageous storytelling lyricism."

The song's accompanying video is part of a series of music videos for the entire Boomerang Town album-all made by fellow musicians. The "Missing Someone" video was directed by Neilson Hubbard and Joshua Britt and features a lively cast of characters including the aforementioned Gauthier as an aerobic instructor and Harris sporting red, heart-shaped shades that fit the mood just right.

Fans can have their first taste of Boomerang Town by streaming or purchasing "Missing Someone" at this link, watch the music video below, and pre-order or pre-save Boomerang Town ahead of its February 17th release right here.

Tour Dates

Jan. 5 - Winter Haven, FL - Gram Parsons Derry Down*

Jan. 6 - Sarasota, FL - Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center*

Jan. 7 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts*

Jan. 8 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage*

Jan. 10 - St. Augustine, FL - Cafe Eleven*

Jan. 11 - Tallahassee, FL - Purple House Concerts*

Jan. 13-15 - Seaside, FL - 30A Songwriters Festival

Jan. 18 - Mobile, AL - The People's Room

Jan 20. - LaGrange, GA - Pure Life House of Music

Jan. 26 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern^

Jan. 27 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge

Jan. 28 - McAlester, OK - Spaceship Earth Coffee

Feb. 1-3 - Kansas City, MO - Folk Alliance International

Feb. 19 - Santa Monica, CA - McCabe's

Feb. 23 - San Francisco, CA - KC Turner's House Concert

* Supporting Mary Gauthier

^ With Bonnie Montgomery