Jacquie Roar Drops Electrifying New Single 'High Heel High'

Rising country-rock star Jacquie Roar has released her latest single "High Heel High." Renowned for her gritty vocals and high-energy performances, Jacquie's newest release is set to become a standout anthem, blending the raw edge of rock with the storytelling heart of country music.

"High Heel High" combines driving guitar riffs, powerful rhythms, and Jacquie Roar's signature vocal prowess to create an unforgettable track. The song captures the spirit of resilience and self-assurance, encouraging listeners to face life's challenges with confidence and swagger. With its anthemic chorus and rebellious vibe, "High Heel High" is poised to make a significant impact on both the country and rock charts.

"I think people deal with betrayal differently," Jacquie explains. "Some people get sad, some people get even. If you've been cheated on, this song is for the people that get angry. When I heard this for the first time I was like...'Woah, I FEEL this'. I sang my heart out on this track and I truly thank the writers, LeeAnna, Bonnie and Leah, for allowing me to have it and make it my anthem."

Jacquie Roar's ascent in the music scene has been nothing short of remarkable. With a series of acclaimed releases and an ever-growing fanbase, she has established herself as a formidable talent in the country-rock genre. "High Heel High" showcases her ability to blend genres seamlessly, creating a sound that is uniquely her own.

About Jacquie Roar:

From performing at The Oregon Jamboree to sharing the stage with major headlining artists such as Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay and more, Jacquie Roar has worked tirelessly on building up her name in the music industry. Finally catching fire, Jacquie got the call and joined Season 24 of America's reality singing competition, "The Voice."

Debuting nationally, Jacquie sang "Here for the Party" by Gretchen Wilson and impressed the coaches, resulting in a coveted "Four Chair Turn." She fought her way through the competition and placed 4th in the finale.



Jacquie is not only a powerhouse vocalist, she is also a brilliant songwriter. This firecracker will light that stage up with her high energy performances and she will chill your bones with her emotive ballads. She released her first post-"The Voice" single "Bad Habit" in February 2024, followed by "Learn About Love" on April 5, 2024.

Jacquie Roar graced the stage at CMA Fest on June 6, 2024, delivering a memorable performance that showcased her commanding stage presence and emotional depth. She also interviewed with numerous radio stations and podcasters, all of which complimented Jacquie's genuine relatablilty and authenticity.

The following day, Jacquie enchanted the audience at the Grand Ole Opry Plaza as part of Whiskey Jam's Summer Concert Series. These performances were particularly poignant as they coincided with country music star Lainey Wilson's induction into the Grand Ole Opry, a milestone moment celebrated alongside a stellar lineup that included the legendary Wynonna.

For more information, visit www.jacquieroar.com and follow Jacquie on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Spotify.

