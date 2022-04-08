Jack White Unveils New Album 'Fear Of The Dawn'

Jack White has released his first of two new albums this year, FEAR OF THE DAWN, available everywhere now via Third Man Records. White's second new album of the year, ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE, will follow on July 22.

Featuring acclaimed singles "Taking Me Back" & "Hi-De-Ho (w/ Q-Tip)," as well as rollicking title track "Fear Of The Dawn," the new album can be enjoyed on all formats, including a variety of limited edition vinyl pressings. Those five limited edition vinyl variants are a midnight blue vinyl version with a screen-printed jacket available to Third Man Records Vault Members in the Vault Novelties store, astronomical blue vinyl at select independent record stores, moon glow white vinyl at Target, and a split moon glow white & astronomical blue LP with an 11"x11" screen printed poster and Third Man Records compilation CD at Rough Trade Records. An exclusive slip mat is also available with the album only at Urban Outfitters. There is also a limited CD Box Set with exclusive t-shirt at thirdmanstore.com and a limited-edition cassette available only via Newbury Comics.

Fans have already begun to celebrate the new album at Third Man's early listening parties in Nashville, Detroit and London last night. Independent Record stores in the US are also hosting listening parties today with some opening up at midnight before the dawn - head HERE for a full list. If that's not enough, independent record stores around the world will have limited Fear Of The Dawn screen prints available with the purchase of the new record starting today (while supplies last). See if your local record store has some HERE.

Premiering earlier this week on Apple Music ahead of Fear Of The Dawn's release, watch Jack's in-depth interview about the new album and see him explore his hometown of Detroit with Zane Lowe. In case you missed it, this week also saw the launch of The Jack White Twilight Receiver, an AR mobile application that allows fans to enter the musical world of FEAR OF THE DAWN and ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE. Designed by Lee Martin and available only at www.twilightreceiver.com, the app offered users an exclusive first listen to audio clips from tracks off FEAR OF THE DAWN while venturing outside before sunrise and facing the dawn. The Jack White Twilight Receiver will continue to serve as an augmented reality world where exclusive content will be available to fans as ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE approaches and over the course of The Supply Chain Issues Tour.

White's epic Supply Chain Issues Tour officially gets underway tonight with the first of two sold out shows at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre celebrating the release of FEAR OF THE DAWN, and then continues with shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom through late August (full list of dates below). Produced by Live Nation, the tour - which features White's first headline shows in four years - will see support from a spectacular range of artists, with North American guests including Sugar Tradition (April 8-9), Olivia Jean (April 8-10), Geese (April 12-14), July Talk (April 16, August 19), Men I Trust (April 17, 19), Be Your Own Pet (April 21, 28, 30), Starcrawler (April 23, 26, August 13), JD McPherson (April 27, May 1), Briston Maroney (May 23-24), Chicano Batman (May 25, 27-29), Natalie Bergman (May 31, June 3), The Afghan Whigs (June 1), The Kills (June 4), The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8), Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-12), Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17), Cherry Glazerr (August 21), Cautious Clay (August 23-25), and Glove (August 27-29). UK and European dates will see White supported by Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30), Yard Act (June 28, July 1), SONS (July 2, 4), Doctor Victor (July 5), Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12), Larkin Poe (July 14-15), Equal Idiots (July 16), and Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20). Additional European dates and international support acts will be announced soon. A limited number of VIP packages are available for each show. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates.

Listen to the new album here:

Jack White Tour Dates

April 08 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT) †^

April 09 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT) †^

April 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena ^

April 12 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena §

April 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center §

April 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center §

April 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell #

April 17 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena **

April 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem **

April 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ##

April 23 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion ^^

April 24 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival *

April 26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ^^

April 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle §§

April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ##

April 30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ##

May 01 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater §§

May 23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ***

May 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ***

May 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center †††

May 27 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum †††

May 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre †††

May 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan †††

May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater ^^^

June 01 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater §§§

June 03 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center ^^^

June 04 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre ###

June 06 - Portland, OR - Moda Center ****

June 07 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum ****

June 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ****

June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre ††††

June 11 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center ††††

June 12 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater††††

June 27 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo @

June 28 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo +

June 30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium @

July 01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live +

July 02 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee <

July 04 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall <

July 05 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin <<<

July 07 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant @@

July 08 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruïlla Festival*

July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne @@

July 14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall ++

July 15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle ++

July 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National <<

July 18 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

July 19 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

July 20 - Paris, France - L'Olympia >>

July 30 - Yuzawa, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival*

August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory ^^

August 14 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom^^^^

August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena ^^^^

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^

August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

August 21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark ††

August 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena §§§§

August 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion §§§§

August 25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§

August 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater ####

August 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park ####

August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre ####

September 15 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond*

* Festival Performance

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS (NORTH AMERICA)

† Sugar Tradition (April 8-9)

^ Olivia Jean (April 8-10)

§ Geese (April 12-14)

# July Talk (April 16, August 19)

** Men I Trust (April 17, 19)

^^ Starcrawler (April 23, 26, August 13)

§§ JD McPherson (April 27, May 1)

## Be Your Own Pet (April 21, 28, 30)

*** Briston Maroney (May 23-24)

††† Chicano Batman (May 25, 27-29)

^^^ Natalie Bergman (May 31, June 3)

§§§ The Afghan Whigs (June 1)

### The Kills (June 4)

**** The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8)

†††† Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-12)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17)

††Cherry Glazerr (August 21)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS (EUROPE/UK)

@ Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30)

+ Yard Act (June 28, July 1)

< SONS (July 2, 4)

<< @@ Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12)

++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)

<< Equal Idiots (July 16)

>> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20)