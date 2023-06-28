JRDN Drops New Single 'What Do I Got To DO'

By: Jun. 28, 2023

JRDN Drops New Single 'What Do I Got To DO'

Juno award winning R&B artist JRDN is back and coming off the successful release of his last single “Call My Name.” The popular artist returned & hit the charts once again, with a new refined, mature sound.  Fans and critics reacted loud and clear.  

“Call My Name” was the #1 Most Active Indie on DMDS and #1 Top CanCon Download on DMDS (listed at #7).  Because of the overwhelming response, JRDN & his team decided to move up the release of the artist’s second single “What Do I Got To Do” available now on all platforms.”

What Do I Got to Do” showcases the intensely personal and raw feelings of the artist.  JRDN’s time away has brought the artist new prospective, both personally and professionally.  The music industry agrees, JRDN is back full circle and centered.

JRDN, born and raised in Nova Scotia, decided to take a step back from touring and the studio to reflect on his personal life and to heal his soul.   “What Do I Got to Do” is an exploration of the challenges of love, the understanding and satisfying a partner.  “What Do I Got to Do” will connect and resonate with your soul. JRDN’s connection to his fans has always run deep.  “What Do I Got to Do” continues the journey.  

JRDN will take stages at venues across the country, with new unreleased music along with his gold certified hits. Stay tuned for dates and get ready to be reminded why the popular R&B artist sells out concerts and continues to top the charts.    

Get ready to feel the power and the passion that is…. JRDN.



