JOURNEY Announces New Tour Dates
Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) & Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) - have set an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the PRETENDERS that will feature all new production and hits from start to finish. The 60+ date tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12.
Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as "Lights," "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It," "Open Arms," "Wheel In The Sky," "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," and the seminal "Don't Stop Believin'," which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history, as well as Pretenders' hits such as "I'll Stand By You," "Back On The Chain Gang," "Brass In Pocket," "Don't Get Me Wrong," "2000 Miles," "My City Was Gone," "Middle of the Road," and many more.
Get tickets here.
Here is a full list of tour dates:
Journey & Pretenders Tour Dates
May 15, 2020 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
May 16 - George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
May 18 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 20 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
May 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
May 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 24 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 26 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
May 27 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
May 29 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
May 30 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 2 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
June 4 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
June 6 - East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
June 7 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 9 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
June 10 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
June 19 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
June 20 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
June 22 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
June 24 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
June 26 - St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 27 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 2 - Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
July 3 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 5 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
July 10 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
July 11 - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 13 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 14 - Quebec City, PQ @ Videotron Center
July 17 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 18 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 29 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 30 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 2 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 4 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 5 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 7 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 8 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 10 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 12 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 21 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 22 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
August 24 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Arena
August 26 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf
August 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
August 29 - Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
August 30 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 2 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 3 - Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena
September 5 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 9 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
September 11 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 12 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
