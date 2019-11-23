JOURNEY Announces New Tour Dates

Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) & Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) - have set an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the PRETENDERS that will feature all new production and hits from start to finish. The 60+ date tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12.

Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as "Lights," "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It," "Open Arms," "Wheel In The Sky," "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," and the seminal "Don't Stop Believin'," which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history, as well as Pretenders' hits such as "I'll Stand By You," "Back On The Chain Gang," "Brass In Pocket," "Don't Get Me Wrong," "2000 Miles," "My City Was Gone," "Middle of the Road," and many more.

Here is a full list of tour dates:

Journey & Pretenders Tour Dates

May 15, 2020 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

May 16 - George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

May 18 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 20 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

May 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

May 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 24 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 26 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

May 27 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

May 29 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

May 30 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 2 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

June 4 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

June 6 - East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 7 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 9 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

June 10 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

June 19 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

June 20 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

June 22 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 24 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

June 26 - St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 2 - Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

July 3 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 5 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

July 10 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

July 11 - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 13 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 14 - Quebec City, PQ @ Videotron Center

July 17 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 18 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 29 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 30 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 2 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 4 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 5 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 7 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 8 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 10 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 12 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 21 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 22 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 24 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Arena

August 26 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf

August 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

August 29 - Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

August 30 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 2 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 3 - Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena

September 5 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 9 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

September 11 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

September 12 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

