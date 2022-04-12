JOSH X Releases Afro-Caribbean-R&B Infused 'KENBE SA'

JOSH X has released his new single "Knee Sa."

KENBE SA was written by JOSH X and produced by Theodore Simon "TJ DA Beatman". The afro-Caribbean-R&B tune "KENBE SA", was inspired by the fear of feeling that you're loosing the love of your life. All you want to do is hold on to them and bring that love back to you," mentions Josh.

"Kenbe Sa" is one of the many sounds that you will hear being released from The JOSH X Vault in the coming months as he prepares for the release of his debut album, "THE X PROJECT", scheduled to be released later this year, via the KSR Records label imprint.

A few months back, JOSH X released the music video for the 420 Anthem, "HENNY & HIGHGRADE". The song is a celebration of all things decadence and self-care over a bass-heavy, Hip-Hop inspired beat, Josh paints a vivid picture of the lifestyle his success has afforded him and those he cares for the most this single is not Josh's first foray into the limelight.

As he steps into this latest phase of his career, Josh X is boldly embracing all facets of his talents and interests. Later this spring, he is set to return to his R&B roots and will be releasing a collection of new songs infused with various sounds. When JOSH X is not in-front of the microphone or behind the soundboard perfecting a hit record, he is wearing the Executive hat as co-owner of the new state of the arts recording studio and concierge services, "The W8V", located in Long Island, NY.

Listen to the new single here: