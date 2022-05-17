JORDANA Shares New Single Before Album Release On Friday

Twenty-one year old artist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jordana will release her new record Face The Wall this Friday, and today she shares one more single and music video before the album is out in its entirety.

Jordana is a sonic chameleon, with every new release exploring a different and unexpected side of her musical palette, while remaining just as impressive and captivating as the previous one. This new record sees Jordana put her handmade, DIY indie pop charm to the side, in lieu of more polished pop bangers as she stepped into the studio for the first time.

Following the impossibly catchy "Catch My Drift," the spare pop gem "Pressure Point," and the 90s alt-rock pop homage "To The Ground" is "Go Slow." The ascendant, titular track brings us to the heart of this album.

Jordana explains, "'Go Slow' is about facing your self brought battles and acknowledging your imperfections. It's about taking the time to work on yourself, no matter how much you want to rush it, to be the best version of yourself you can possibly be." Listen to the song and watch the video directed by Luke Orlando (Charli XCX, Magdalena Bay, Tove Lo).

Co-produced by Jordana, who also performed every instrument on the record, Face The Wall will be out this Friday, May 20th via Grand Jury. With perseverance and self-discovery at its core, Face The Wall glistens as it finds Jordana coming to terms with everything, big and small, from pandemic isolation and depression to breakups to veganism to how her complicated relationship with faith is what ultimately led her to music despite that faith being at odds with her sexuality and own belief system.

"The album title has a few meanings to me," she explains. "Mostly, it's about not giving up. The wall can be anything in your way. The album is a sort of reminder to myself that I have to face those things, and I can't take the easy route and turn around." The result is her most confident and kaleidoscopic work to date.

Jordana is fresh off of an entirely sold-out tour with TV Girl, her collaborators on 2021's acclaimed Summer's Over EP. Jordana will bring Face The Wall on tour this Spring for a series of headline shows, support tours with Remi Wolf and Wallows, and perform at Firefly Music Festival. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets here.

Tour Dates

05-20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy ^

05-21 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ^

05-23 - Orlando, FL - The Orlando Ampitheater ^

05-24 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore ^

05-26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live ^

05-27 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Ampitheatre ^

05-28 - Columbia, SC - The Senate ^

05-29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore ^

06-02 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd *

06-03 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's *

06-04 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right *

06-05 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East *

06-07 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground *

06-09 - Chicago, IL - Schubas *

06-10 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry *

06-13 - Portland, OR - Holocene *

06-14 - Seattle, WA - Barboza *

06-16 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop *

06-17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge *

06-18 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room *

09-22-25 - Dover Heights, DE - Firefly

10-04 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel #

10-06 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl #

10-07 - Richmond, VA - The National #

10-09 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

10-11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

10-12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

10-15 - Toronto, ON - Danforth #

10-16 - Toronto, ON - Danforth #

^ w/Wallows

* w/Harry Teardrop

# w/Remi Wolf