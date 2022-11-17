JOESEF Releases Brand New Single 'Just Come Home With Me Tonight'
“Just Come Home With Me Tonight” is lifted from his highly anticipated debut album Permanent Damage, set for release on January 13.
Having just come off Rina Sawayama's colossal "Hold The Girl" pop tour and winning fans over at London's famed Brixton Academy, the Scottish soul star Joesef reveals his stunning new single "Just Come Home With Me Tonight," lifted from his highly anticipated debut album Permanent Damage, set for release on January 13th 2023 on AWAL.
Recording the vocals in his bedroom in Glasgow before he started work on his debut with Barney Lister (Obongjayar, Joy Crookes, Celeste), the co-producers realized that the demo vocals contained the magic and true feeling of a heartbroken boy.
This stark storytelling is representative of the multilayers of the Scottish singer's character and the Permanent Damage left by heartbreak, which sits at the core of the album. The official video is another cinematic triumph, directed by longtime collaborator Luis Hindman.
Writing songs that are nakedly, wrenchingly honest, but with a sense of humor that "underlines the harsh punchline," Joesef recently discussed how he found inspiration in his city and navigated queerness in a recent Rolling Stone UK interview with fellow Glaswegian, the Booker Prize winning author Douglas Stuart.
A fan of Joesef's music, Douglas spoke to him about the parallels in their story and stated that "East End Coast" would be the theme song to his critically acclaimed new book "Young Mungo". This zoomed out, new perspective in finding home away from one's home, having both moved away from Glasgow, ripples through Permanent Damage.
Watch the new music video here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 16, 2022
Bravo has shared the midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three.The series follows the elite and unconventional lives of Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah as they navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection. Watch the new video trailer now!
Nicole Moudaber Presents InTheMood North American Tour
November 16, 2022
Highlights include an exclusive Los Angeles appearance on December 3 at Academy for an all-night-long session—a unique play as Nicole is known for her long sets where people are enchanted and transported to another world—as well as stops in Toronto, Guadalajara, Mexico at Dreamfields, Montreal, Miami, Chicago, and Tampa.
VIDEO: Bravo Debuts MILLION DOLLAR LISTINGS LOS ANGELES Season 14 Trailer
November 16, 2022
Critics Choice Real TV Awards winner 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' is back for Season 14 on Bravo. Returning for Season 14 are agents Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor. Fresh off her promotion, Heather Altman returns part-time as partner and co-CEO of the Altman Brothers. Watch the new video trailer now!
Dukwa Shares New Single 'Prune'
November 16, 2022
Following recent releases from Mogwaa, Hiver, Brain de Palma, Peggy Gou and her coveted I Go remix package with Soulwax, DJ Koze and Maurice Fulton, Matter of Time is a stellar Gudu debut for Dukwa, promising four prime-time club workouts that are as powerful as they are tender.
VIDEO: Netflix Shares Trevor Noah's WISH YOU WOULD Comedy Special Trailer
November 16, 2022
True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry. I Wish You Would marks Trevor Noah’s third original comedy special on Netflix, including Son of Patricia and Afraid Of The Dark. Watch the new video trailer now!