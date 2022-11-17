JOESEF Releases Brand New Single 'Just Come Home With Me Tonight'

Having just come off Rina Sawayama's colossal "Hold The Girl" pop tour and winning fans over at London's famed Brixton Academy, the Scottish soul star Joesef reveals his stunning new single "Just Come Home With Me Tonight," lifted from his highly anticipated debut album Permanent Damage, set for release on January 13th 2023 on AWAL.

Recording the vocals in his bedroom in Glasgow before he started work on his debut with Barney Lister (Obongjayar, Joy Crookes, Celeste), the co-producers realized that the demo vocals contained the magic and true feeling of a heartbroken boy.

This stark storytelling is representative of the multilayers of the Scottish singer's character and the Permanent Damage left by heartbreak, which sits at the core of the album. The official video is another cinematic triumph, directed by longtime collaborator Luis Hindman.

Writing songs that are nakedly, wrenchingly honest, but with a sense of humor that "underlines the harsh punchline," Joesef recently discussed how he found inspiration in his city and navigated queerness in a recent Rolling Stone UK interview with fellow Glaswegian, the Booker Prize winning author Douglas Stuart.

A fan of Joesef's music, Douglas spoke to him about the parallels in their story and stated that "East End Coast" would be the theme song to his critically acclaimed new book "Young Mungo". This zoomed out, new perspective in finding home away from one's home, having both moved away from Glasgow, ripples through Permanent Damage.

Watch the new music video here: