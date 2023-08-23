JOBS Announce New Album 'Soft Sounds'; Shares New Single and Tour Dates

Today the art-rock quartet of Max Jaffe, Ro(b) Lundberg, Jessica Pavone, and Dave Scanlon known as JOBS announced the next phase of their unapologetically experimental art-rock saga with the new album Soft Sounds. Their fourth release for Ramp Local, the album follows up two full lengths, 2017's endless birthdays and 2020's Log on for the Free Chance to Log On for Free, and 2019's Similar Canvas 7 inch record.

Despite its title, Soft Sounds is a full-spectrum sonic experience best played loud, one that explores the odd disconnects between data and description. On lead single and album closer “Allure,” the band builds a tense, ever-shifting atmosphere, showcasing Lundberg’s layered vocals over this disorienting foundation as they relay an abstracted parable about the desires and dangers of things that draw one’s attention.

JOBS will be touring the east coast this fall, including an appearance at the NYC edition of Essential Tremors on October 15th.

TOUR DATES

Oct 11 - New London, CT @ 33 Golden St.

Oct. 12 - Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios

Oct. 13 - Providence, RI @ Lost Bag

Oct. 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Launderette Records

Oct. 15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records / Essential Tremors NYC Edition

Oct. 16 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Desperate Annie's

Photo by courtesy of the artist