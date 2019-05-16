JEMS Reveal New Video For COMPLETELY

Los Angeles-based band JEMS will release their debut self-titled album on May 17 (pre-order). In anticipation of Friday's release date the album is streaming in full at Buzzbands LA. About the album Buzzbands LA says, "JEMS (out Friday) has a lot to offer. 'Right on Time' speaks to yielding to the power of love while maintaining one's own identity. The organ-drenched 'Like Myself' reinforces the notion of taking a stand and finding a truth outside somebody else's "jurisdiction." Album opener 'Take Me Back' longs for a simpler time - not out of nostalgia but as way of reconnecting with a spirit of freedom uncluttered by compromise. Oh, and JEMS crosses the finish line with a spot-on cover of 'Helplessly Hoping.'" JEMS have also announced a Los Angeles record release show coming up on May 18 at The Hotel Cafe. Tickets are available HERE and all upcoming shows are listed below.

Watch the video here:

Additionally the band shared the official video for "Completely" with PopMatters. JEMS' newest music video for "Completely" throws the band back in time as their middle school aged selves crushing on Jonathan Taylor Thomas. Caboodles, pig tails, fashion show photo shoots and makeovers are littered throughout the band's attempt to get JTT to notice them. After a passionate awakening by seeing a black and white trashy heartthrob magazine article about JTT, the three go on a mission to "look hot, be hot" and get JTT to love them. Shamelessly diving into the styles of their middle school selves, with pure awkwardness and unbridled girl bonding, they helm a fuzzy gel pen list of ways "to kiss JTT." It is a music video of pure joy and nostalgia for a song about the extreme highs and lows of dating. JEMS embraces the awkwardness of youth, chubby cheeks, and accepting the magic & misery of those middle school feels. The video was directed by JEMS member Jessica Rotter. Jessica said she was inspired to set this video back in time as a less frustrating way to depict the back and forth of modern romance. When trying to conceptualize the idea for this video, she had a flash of her first crush's face: Jonathan Taylor Thomas. She immediately shared the treatment with the band and they were all on board.

Following their success as solo artists, Emily Colombier, Jessica Rotter, and Sarah Margaret Huff joined forces to create the transcendent Alternative Folk trio, JEMS. Emily and Jessica grew up in Los Angeles singing together, both children of professional musicians. Sarah Margaret was introduced to Jessica and Emily shortly after moving to LA from Nashville in 2015. Through collaborations on their own projects, they discovered how beautifully their voices blended and decided to share their music with the world. Sarah Margaret Huff's bright soaring timbre is combined with Emily Colombier's soulful earthy quality and met in the middle by Jessica Rotter's colorful blend of the two. Through rich three-part harmonies, JEMS weaves stories, sounds, and raw emotion with a shimmering fervor. Listeners of all kinds can't seem to resist the songwriting prowess and vocal alchemy of JEMS.



Their self-titled debut album echoes the journey they have had as a trio. Three uniquely individualistic singer-songwriters combining their different voices and stories to craft an album with a message of individuality and self-acceptance in all moments of life. Each member of JEMS has had deep experiences owning their own truth and identity, despite environments or circumstances that could have silenced their authenticity. As a trio, their shared voice is that of strength and chooses to boldly illuminate vulnerability. Through songwriting sessions that sometimes look more like group therapy, the three are able to write on one another's life experiences and empathetically build a bridge to a broader message. The trio is inspired by the sounds of Laurel Canyon and the musical storytelling and authentic performances that defined that era. They hope to break open the time capsule and artistically balance musicality and lyrical intellect in a relatable and emotional way.



JEMS debut LP was recorded at the historic Village Studios in Studio D, with the trio singing their vocals together in the room Stevie Nicks designed. Engineered by Scott Smith (Jose Gonzales, Junip, Carole King, Grizzly Bear, The Handmaid's Tale, The Revenant), Mixed by Jason Larocca (Black Mirror, Juliette Lewis), Mastered by Doug Van Sloun (First Aid Kit, Bright Eyes, She & Him, Jonathan Rice, Kings of Convenience, M. Ward, Sea Wolf), and Produced by longtime collaborator Cazz Brindis. They flushed out the band with the talents of Adam Tressler on Guitar (Angus & Julia Stone, Kacey Musgraves, Pet Shop Boys, Demi Lovato, The Mowgli's), Adam Popick on Bass (Matthew Perryman Jones, Madi Diaz), Adam Christgau on Drums (Ingrid Michaelson, Nicole Atkins, Lucius), Carey Frank on Organ (Tedeschi Trucks, Jane Monheit) and Paula Hochhalter, Emily's mom on Cello (Barbra Streisand, James Taylor).



JEMS are anticipated to be as successful collectively as Emily, Jessica, and Sarah Margaret are individually. Between the three, the songstresses have shared accomplishments with some of today's choice artists like Portugal. The Man, She & Him, Carole King, Macklemore, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, and Daft Punk, among others, and have hit milestones in their self-produced work- like the attention-grabbing release of Emily and Jessica's mashup "Stay/Animal," which earned them the #1 spot on Hype Machine and over 1 Million streams on Spotify and having many songs placed in and written for film and television."

JEMS TOUR DATES

05.18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hotel Cafe

05.25 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

06.07 - Los Angeles, CA @ Telfair Gala

06.08 - Los Angeles, CA @ Chinatown Summer Nights

08.19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Harvard and Stone





