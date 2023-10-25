JD Reynolds to Release A Christmas Single For Singles, 'Santa Please (This Christmas)'

JD Reynolds aims to bring joy and hope to all the single people looking for love this Christmas. Pre-save the single now.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

JD Reynolds to Release A Christmas Single For Singles, 'Santa Please (This Christmas)'

Country music artist, actress, choreographer, and Aussie bombshell, JD Reynolds, is searching for magic this year with the release of her first holiday song, "Santa Please (This Christmas)", releasing November 10. The ultimate Christmas single for the singles around the world, "Santa Please" is playfully amorous, begging for love this Christmas.

"Being single at Christmas can be lonely for some people. We all want a love written in the stars, and that's not too much to ask Santa for, right?" states the hit singer-songwriter, who possesses multiple Australian Country Radio No. 1 songs. "After all, Christmas is the time for wishes to come true."

Beautiful and bubbly, JD Reynolds flirtatiously encapsulates the longing for a love that's written in the stars with "Santa Please." The charming artist makes a case for a heartfelt holiday as she sings "I've been good...considering."

"I want to bring some joy and hope to all the single people at Christmas looking for love,"continues JD. "Let's all tell Santa what we want, and he can work his magic this Christmas."

"Santa Please (This Christmas)" will be available on all platforms November 10. Pre-save for "Santa Please" is available now HERE [https://ffm.to/santaplease]. "JD Reynolds is just a joy and we are thrilled to help spread that joy during the holidays,"states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment. For more on JD Reynolds, visit www.jdreynoldsofficial.com and follow her on social media @JDReynoldsOfficial.



