David Archuleta Sets Release of DEVOUT EP to Coincide with New Memoir

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David Archuleta has set the release date of his Devout EP, coinciding with his memoir of the same name. The 3-song EP features new music written specifically about themes in the book and will be released on March 27 here. The memoir is available now from Simon & Schuster/Gallery Books.

Rising to fame after being the runner-up on American Idol at age seventeen, Devout explores Archeleta's deeply personal journey as a closeted Mormon teen turned international pop star, torn between faith, fame, and identity. The memoir will dive into the pressures of being on a hit television show and a domineering father.

Archeleta also reflects on his ventures with American Idol, a tour with Demi Lovato, and a two-year sabbatical as a missionary in South America, charting his path through heartbreak, estrangement, three engagements, thoughts of suicide, and finally, his decision to leave the Mormon Church.

The Devout EP serves as a musical companion to his memoir, with “Old and Young" as the focus track. "Since this book is looking back at the prequel of my life as it is for me today, I wanted to go back to the feel of how I approached music as a young musician trying to figure out himself, and how younger David approached his life or felt like he had to approach his life with music," says Archuleta.

About David Archuleta

David Archuleta first stepped into the pop spotlight at age 17 as the runner-up of American Idol Season 7. Since his first single “Crush,” he has released eight studio albums, twenty-four singles, and twenty-one music videos.

He made his musical-theater debut in 2022 as the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and joined the likes of Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Grammy Award-winner Victoria Monet, and Lauv for the 2023 LOVELOUD tour.

More recently, he won the 2024 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist, was honored by the HRC/Human Rights Campaign in 2025 with their VISIBILITY AWARD.

Photo credit: Robert Ascroft