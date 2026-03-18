DDG to Embark on US 2026 Spring Headline Tour with Stops in Detroit, New York, & More

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Michigan-born, multi-platinum hip hop star DDG has announced his upcoming blame the chat tour, a run of U.S. headline dates kicking off in April. For the tour, he will bring his live show to Detroit, New York, Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Tickets will be available with local presales beginning Thursday, March 19 at 9:00 am local time, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, March 20 at 9:00 am local time. Fans can upgrade to the Are You My Ball M&G Experience, which includes early venue entry with priority VIP check-in, extended meet-and-greet with DDG, exclusive merch, and more. Go HERE to purchase tickets and see full tour routing below.

The blame the chat tour arrives in support of DDG’s prolific 2025 run, which saw the release of two full-length projects: blame the chat and his latest album, moo. Across the tour, fans can expect performances of tracks from the projects, alongside other RIAA-certified favorites.

With over 2 billion global streams and multiple RIAA-certified hits, DDG has been named to XXL’s coveted Freshman Class and Forbes 30 Under 30.

DDG Blame The Chat Tour 2026:

April 21 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

April 23 – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall

April 26 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

April 27 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

April 29 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl

May 2 – Miami, FL – MIDLINE

May 4 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock

May 5 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room

May 8 – Las Vegas, NV – KLTRE

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Roxy Theatre

Photo credit: Shaun Llewellyn