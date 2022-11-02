Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
J. Cole & Dreamville Announce Return of Dreamville Festival

J. Cole & Dreamville Announce Return of Dreamville Festival

The festival will officially return next spring to Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  

One of the most influential and successful artists in modern music, J. Cole, and his Dreamville team are announcing today that Dreamville Festival will officially return next spring to Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023. A special ticket pre-sale will also soon be available for Dreamville fans who sign-up for the official festival email or text newsletter here.

After Dreamville successfully revitalized the brand's flagship music festival last spring following a three-year hiatus, Dreamville Festival has since become the largest music festival in the state of North Carolina and one of the most popular artist-led music festivals in the world.

Last year, organizers welcomed 80,000 total attendees from across the globe including travelers from all 50 U.S. states and more than a dozen international countries, which were treated to a variety of family-friendly activities and local vendors, food trucks, and artisans from the greater Triangle area. Dreamville Festival 2022 in total created a more than $6.7 million dollar economic impact on the local Raleigh and Wake County community.

With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, next year's festival will once again bring together local residents and travelers alike to gather together and enjoy a weekend celebration curated by Cole himself. Festival-goers can look forward to exploring the historic Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh's largest city park while experiencing incredible music performances featuring Cole's own favorite musical artists and collaborators who are traveling worldwide to perform in his home state of North Carolina.

"Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring," said Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy. "Day ones, JID fans, Ari fans, music fans, everyone is welcome. Consider this your personal invite. Come through, you won't want to miss Dreamville 2023."



Girl Scout Release New Single All The Time And Everywhere Photo
Girl Scout Release New Single 'All The Time And Everywhere'
Stockholm-based newcomers Girl Scout have released their latest song “All The Time And Everywhere,” the official follow-up to their debut single “Do You Remember Sally Moore?.” Teaming up with director Jessie Morgan, the visual was filmed on Super 8 during their first ever festival performances this summer. 
Aly & AJ Release New Single With Love From Photo
Aly & AJ Release New Single 'With Love From'
Aly & AJ unleash their new track “With Love From.' Like the thunder before a storm, “With Love From” (co-produced by Aly & AJ alongside Yves Rothman & James McAlister) feels heavy yet electric, emotionally stirring yet calming, and is the first taste of the sisters’ forthcoming album of the same.
GRAMMY Awards Nominees To Be Unveiled Live From The GRAMMY Museum Photo
GRAMMY Awards Nominees To Be Unveiled Live From The GRAMMY Museum
The annual GRAMMY Awards celebrate artistic excellence that defined the year in music. As music's only peer-recognized accolade, the Academy's membership body of music creators representing all genres and creative disciplines participate in the GRAMMY Awards voting process that determines the nominees and winners.
Shevyn Roberts Releases New Album “High On Frequency” Photo
Shevyn Roberts Releases New Album “High On Frequency”
Shevyn Roberts releases an upcoming album 'High On Frequency' with the lead single 'Runnin Outta Time,' which features a Robert Eibach remix. Robert Eibach-DJ, Producer, Remixer, Songwriter-who has worked with Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and many others.

From This Author - Michael Major


Discovery ID's ON THE CASE EP and TRUE CONVICTION Host Celebrate 100th Episode of ANATOMY OF MURDER True-Crime PodcastDiscovery ID's ON THE CASE EP and TRUE CONVICTION Host Celebrate 100th Episode of ANATOMY OF MURDER True-Crime Podcast
November 1, 2022

“Anatomy Of Murder,” the true-crime podcast examining homicide cases and paths to justice for the victims, released its 100th episode. Each week, former New York City homicide prosecutor and host of Investigation Discovery’s “True Conviction,” Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi, teams up with Emmy award-winning investigative journalist.
Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'
November 1, 2022

LA singer/songwriter Dani Hagan has released a new single and video, “Kissing You.” The track “Kissing You” has a dark and sultry vibe, with an air of mystery as it builds anticipation. Kissing You is also the title-track of the forthcoming album.  Romantic to the core, the album gives a glimpse into the corners of Dani’s heart.
RUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light' on Bastard Jazz RecordingsRUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light' on Bastard Jazz Recordings
November 1, 2022

Denver, CO-based producer and visual artist RUMTUM (aka John Hastings) returns to Bastard Jazz with a new single, the first from his upcoming album campaign. “Pier Light” is a true progression in RUMTUM’s sound, one the producer has built with a steady stream of singles and 2022’s “Isles in Indigo” LP.
ABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANELABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANEL
November 1, 2022

Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes.  The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun. 
Two Special HOUSEBROKEN Holiday Episodes to Air in DecemberTwo Special HOUSEBROKEN Holiday Episodes to Air in December
November 1, 2022

The episodes will be featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Jason Mantzoukas. The episodes will feature a new holiday-inspired theme song performed by indie-band Superorganism. Check out the episode descriptions now!