Italian Dance Music's STEFY DE CICCO Debuts New Track, 'Things That You Said'

Italian dance music stalwart Stefy De Cicco links up with established Netherlands native and DJ/producer Faulhaber for their latest collaborative endeavor 'Things That You Said', featuring vocals from Cris O'Carroll. The new sonic offering reimagines The Police's 1980 masterpiece 'Voices Inside My Head', infusing it with newfound EDM sensibilities. The new track follows up Firebeatz and Stefy De Cicco's 'Everybody's Got To Learn Sometime' from the tail end of last month, in addition to FAULHABER and Crazy Donkey's rework of milet's 'Flare'. Out now via Universal Music Germany, 'Things That You Said' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.



The four-on-the-floor tune begins with a pulsating bass, quickly followed by a catchy rhythm and atmospheric ambiance. The pace slows as the vocal seeps in ever-so seamlessly, providing a heady touch that is then maintained throughout its entirety. The profound lyricism details the inner workings of one's mind, endlessly mulling over conversations and things said between two strained lovers. "Voices inside my head echo the things that you said" is played on a continuous loop, paired flawlessly alongside the hard-hitting, propelling production courtesy of both Stefy De Cicco and FAULHABER. Keeping its momentum with ease, the energetic opus serves as a fun, high-octane single that is sure to have festival mainstages around the world ablaze with energy this spring and summer.

ABOUT STEFY DE CICCO - Stefy De Cicco is a team founded by Italian producers Luigi Modolo and Simone Ermacora, in addition to the recent inclusion of Russian DJ Aleksandra Kytsenko. The collective's first release, 'Keep On Jumpin', was supported by David Guetta and was also included in his renowned 'F*** Me I'm Famous' playlist. Additionally, the track would go on to reach the Top 10 of Pete Tong's favorite songs, as well as being supported by the likes of Tiësto, Laurent Wolf, Thomas Gold, Laidback Luke, and Mark Knight. In 2020, Stefy De Cicco signed an exclusive deal with Universal Music/Virgin Records, and has since released hits such as 'Day' N 'Nite' with Martin Jensen (now at over 65 million streams), 'Te Boté' with Alok (now at 15 million streams). Other standout tunes worth highlighting include the likes of 'Kids' with KHSMR & MKLA and '4 to the Floor' with HUGEL & Hugo Cantarra.

ABOUT FAULHABER - Born and raised in Oldenzaal, the Netherlands, FAULHABER is one of the latest talents to emerge from the revered Dutch dance music breeding grounds. At the age of 16 he was already spending every weekend at the local clubs to master the art of turntablism, and soon seized the opportunity to cross his home country's borders and go above and beyond on all dance music related fronts. Now, FAULHABER is making waves internationally both as a DJ and as a producer. Now based out of Amsterdam, the esteemed creative force has recently teamed up with superstar DJs Alok and Vintage Culture for their 2020 single 'Party On My Own (feat. FAULHABER)', which has since reached over 73 million streams on Spotify since its release. Other noteworthy releases include his first single 'Savannah', which has over 15 million views on YouTube, and 'My Heart (NaNaNa) [feat. FAULHABER]' with Deepend and Younotus.