Irish Folk Artist Galvo Releases Debut Album The HeARTist

The album, heralded by single releases for Getting Better, Maybe and These Waves, is accompanied by a full length visual album.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

Irish Folk Artist Galvo Releases Debut Album The HeARTist

On his birthday, Dublin-based singer-songwriter Galvo releases his debut album The HeARTist. The album, heralded by single releases for Getting Better, Maybe and These Waves, is accompanied by a full length visual album accessible via his YouTube channel.

Recorded at Porchlight Studios, the album is mixed by Niall Woods and mastered by 9-time Grammy winner Dave Collins (The Police, Soundgarden, Weezer). Across the 14-track, self-produced project, Galvo touches on themes of love, loss, and hope against the storms of life.

Galvo grew up in the Ballymun flats in Ireland during the 1980s before moving to Swords, Dublin in his teens. During this period, he went through some challenging times, and on a few occasions during his early 20s, became homeless and was living out of his car. Throughout these times, Galvo channeled his negative experiences and intense feelings into songwriting.

A self-taught guitarist, Galvo has played in several bands before forming the alternative rock band September Sun, who released the album Low Engine Angel in 2006. After touring across Ireland, the band went their separate ways, and Galvo spent the next few years living in Spain. It was here he rediscovered his love of acoustic guitar and explored a gentler songwriting style, and even started playing the right-handed guitar upside down.

Galvo returned to Ireland and formed the band A Dark Horse with film composer Hugh Rodgers and drummer and engineer Niall Woods. They released their self-titled debut EP in 2012 to critical acclaim, receiving glowing reviews internationally from The Sunday Times to Seattle Weekly, and Nialler9 to Les Inrockuptibles.

The band subsequently went on a hiatus for a few years and came back together in 2017 to start writing again. In 2018, Galvo released his debut single “The Weight” (Hot Press Track of The Day). In 2020, Galvo started working on his debut album, The HeARTist, recorded with his A Dark Horse bandmates, and is finally ready to share his new music with the world.

Photo Credit: Conor Beegan 






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Willie Nelsons Revered Album Rainbow Connection To Make Its Vinyl Debut Photo
Willie Nelson's Revered Album 'Rainbow Connection' To Make Its Vinyl Debut

Continuing the yearlong celebration of Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday, UMe has added two additional titles to its extensive vinyl campaign of the legend’s UMG catalog: on November 10 Willie’s beloved 2001 kid-friendly album, Rainbow Connection, will be released on vinyl for the first time ever and his acclaimed It Always Will Be.

2
Auragraph Shares New Standard Acid-Dipped Synthwave Track Heatwave Photo
Auragraph Shares 'New Standard' Acid-Dipped Synthwave Track 'Heatwave'

Peppered with slap bass, Madchester whistles, filtered acid, gated snares, baggy cowbell, and sample pack classics— record scratches, orchestral stabs, the “Yeah! Woo!” from Lynn Collins “Think (About It)”, the album from progressive vaporwave producer (and Stranger Things engineer and composer) Carlos Ramirez aka Auragraph.

3
Video: the Mountain Goats Release Video for Murder at the 18th St. Garage Photo
Video: the Mountain Goats Release Video for 'Murder at the 18th St. Garage'

A sequel to their beloved 2002 album All Hail West Texas, Jenny from Thebes is a lush collection of showtunes, pushing John Darnielle as a vocalist and the Mountain Goats as a band, broadening their sonic palette once again by leaning into influences like Godspell, Jim Steinman, and The Cars. Watch the new music video now!

4
Bitch Announces Fall Tour With Indigo Girls, Crys Matthews Photo
Bitch Announces Fall Tour With Indigo Girls, Crys Matthews

Queer icon Bitch is announcing fall tour dates in support of her new album Bitchcraft out now. In November, Bitch will join labelmates on the West Coast for the first-ever Kill Rock Stars and Friends Tour which will include sets from Logan Lynn, Bitch, Caleb Nichols, Shaylee, Katie Cash, Yellow Trash Can, Chateau Chateau, Foxx Bodies.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

BLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDUBLUE BEETLE Is Now Available to Watch on VUDU
ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'
Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Lee Ranaldo Collaboration 'two'
Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'Video: The Interrupters Share Performance Video 'Alien (Live In Los Angeles)'

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL