International LGBTQ+ Pop Artist Barak Releases New Single 'Mood'

The single also comes accompanied by a completely self-made music video shot at the iconic Axel Hotel in Madrid in collaboration with DJs from the WE Group.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 2 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 3 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

International LGBTQ+ Pop Artist Barak Releases New Single 'Mood'

Fearless LGBTQ+ artist BARAK returns with his new dancefloor ready hit ‘MOOD’ to whisk us into the end of the summer season. Out everywhere from 8th September.  

Since releasing his debut single two years ago, gay pop artist BARAK has proudly flown the LGBTQ+ flag across Israel with his unique brand of electro-pop winning over fans and critics alike. Hailing from Tel Aviv, BARAK has released a string of infectious anthems perfectly fit to soundtrack the latest parties, with new track “MOOD” being no exception.  

A timid build-up of the first verse eventually explodes into an illuminating chorus, BARAK belting: “Shining like glitter in the sky / Baby, come with me / I’ve got five reasons why.” 

“I wanted a summer song that fills you with empowering energy” says BARAK on the new single. “Which is how I feel right now. I’ve been learning a lot about myself and who I am as an artist. I know who I am and I want to share it with the world”.

The single also comes accompanied by a completely self-made music video shot at the iconic Axel Hotel in Madrid in collaboration with DJs from the WE Group – the largest gay party experience.  

BARAK’s musical journey first started during his compulsory military service in Israel, where he quickly became lead singer in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). Once free of the IDF BARAK enjoyed some initial success in Israel, before travelling to Berlin where he became instantly infatuated with the electronic music scene, prompting him to collaborate with a number of leading DJs, notably his release “Fall On Me” with DJ Marco Branky and the group North & South that stormed the European party scene.

His songs have also been remixed by many musicians and international DJs, including Mor Abrahami and Eden Zagron 

Inspired by the likes of icons Lady Gaga, Anastasia and Elton John BARAK’s musical style seamlessly combines dance, pop and a multitude of electronic elements to create an unforgettable international sound that has been captivating audiences across Europe. With an overwhelmingly large following within the LGBTQ+ community, BARAK is now ready to bring his international sound to the UK.  

BARAK: “I have been always been influenced by UK artists and I always knew that coming here was my destiny. It feels like this is the right moment for me to develop as an artist and doing things from the UK makes most sense. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.” 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire to Join Bush on Winter North American Tour Photo
Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire to Join Bush on Winter North American Tour

Platinum-certified, 5x #1 Hard Rock radio-charting rockers BAD WOLVES and rising female-fronted rock outfit EVA UNDER FIRE, who are both signed to Better Noise Music, will join British rock staple BUSH on tour across the U.S. and Canada this winter. The 15-date tour launches November 14 in Orlando, FL and wraps December 6 in Spokane, WA.

2
Adam Melchor Announces New Version of EP Fruitland Photo
Adam Melchor Announces New Version of EP 'Fruitland'

This fall, Adam will join jazz pop sensation Laufey on an already sold out fall tour kicking off in San Francisco at The Fillmore and ending in Los Angeles at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. The list of dates can be found now. Melchor’s songs massage the line between off-kilter indie lullabies and the great tradition of classic LA singer-songwriters.

3
Ed Motta Shares Deluxe Refuge From New Album Photo
Ed Motta Shares 'Deluxe Refuge' From New Album

Motta skillfully combines these influences into a cohesive narrative throughout the album, taking listeners on an immersive sonic journey. The album boasts collaborations with renowned musicians, such as Paulette McWilliams, Philip Ingram, and the Czech FILMharmonic Orchestra, enhancing its musical richness.

4
Italian Dream Pop Duo Six Impossible Things Release New Single Happy Photo
Italian Dream Pop Duo Six Impossible Things Release New Single 'Happy'

The track follows the release of “Twenty Something”, already included in the Rock Italia playlist on Spotify andn which premiered internationally via Idioteq. Both songs will be part of the tracklist of the group's new EP, “The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living”, out September 27, 2023 on Dear Gear Records on vinyl.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Angelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie MusicalAngelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie Musical
Photos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion PicturesPhotos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Loraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This FridayLoraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This Friday
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on HuluABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
SHUCKED