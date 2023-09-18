International LGBTQ+ Pop Artist Barak Releases New Single 'Mood'

Fearless LGBTQ+ artist BARAK returns with his new dancefloor ready hit ‘MOOD’ to whisk us into the end of the summer season. Out everywhere from 8th September.

Since releasing his debut single two years ago, gay pop artist BARAK has proudly flown the LGBTQ+ flag across Israel with his unique brand of electro-pop winning over fans and critics alike. Hailing from Tel Aviv, BARAK has released a string of infectious anthems perfectly fit to soundtrack the latest parties, with new track “MOOD” being no exception.

A timid build-up of the first verse eventually explodes into an illuminating chorus, BARAK belting: “Shining like glitter in the sky / Baby, come with me / I’ve got five reasons why.”

“I wanted a summer song that fills you with empowering energy” says BARAK on the new single. “Which is how I feel right now. I’ve been learning a lot about myself and who I am as an artist. I know who I am and I want to share it with the world”.

The single also comes accompanied by a completely self-made music video shot at the iconic Axel Hotel in Madrid in collaboration with DJs from the WE Group – the largest gay party experience.

BARAK’s musical journey first started during his compulsory military service in Israel, where he quickly became lead singer in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). Once free of the IDF BARAK enjoyed some initial success in Israel, before travelling to Berlin where he became instantly infatuated with the electronic music scene, prompting him to collaborate with a number of leading DJs, notably his release “Fall On Me” with DJ Marco Branky and the group North & South that stormed the European party scene.

His songs have also been remixed by many musicians and international DJs, including Mor Abrahami and Eden Zagron

Inspired by the likes of icons Lady Gaga, Anastasia and Elton John BARAK’s musical style seamlessly combines dance, pop and a multitude of electronic elements to create an unforgettable international sound that has been captivating audiences across Europe. With an overwhelmingly large following within the LGBTQ+ community, BARAK is now ready to bring his international sound to the UK.

BARAK: “I have been always been influenced by UK artists and I always knew that coming here was my destiny. It feels like this is the right moment for me to develop as an artist and doing things from the UK makes most sense. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”