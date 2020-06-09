Intelligency Release Official Dance Video For 'August'

From energetic street shows to viral hits, rising Belarusian multigenre group INTELLIGENCY is on a mission to write a truly unique international success story for itself with their sensational track "August". Today, the band has virtually joined forces with top Russian, German, and Belgian influencers and professional dancers, to show their versions of #AugustDance in an official dance video for the English version of the hit song.

Watch it below!

The international cast of the video includes TikTok stars Marco @itsofficialmarco (Germany) and Stien Edlund @stienedlund (Belgium); Russian leading influencers Sasha Spilberg, Maryana Ro, Nikita Zlatoust and Sasha Cat; several members of the top Russian TikTok community Dream Team (Artem Waterfork, Artur Babich and Anya Pokrov), professional dancer Banzay and various participants of Russia's main dance TV competition show "Tantsi" (Dancing): Yuliana Buholts, Dasha Rolik and Nikita Orlov.

After exploding on Shazam and TikTok, genre-bending track "August" has been on a steady organic rise, and it seems that nothing can stop this unique blend of infectious melodies and melancholia from becoming a worldwide smash. In Russia alone the song has shot to #1 on Shazam Russia Chart, #1 on Apple Music Russia Top Songs, with consistent visibility on a range of other charts.

"We make music for people who are tired of clichés and predictable formats," the band comments on its self-described technoblues genre. "With each record, we try to capture that elusive rebellious youthful spirit. 'August' was recorded in our DIY studio and released during on of our street performances. We believe that our music, and this song in particular, have a long way to go around the world."

INTELLIGENCY mixes techno with rock'n'roll, jazz, and blues, with their latest music crystalizing their self-described technoblues genre. Four-on-the-floor beats are complemented by syncopated rhythmic patterns, and infectious melodies. The band tackles existential issues with lyrics written in English, Russian and Belarusian.

Related Articles View More Music Stories