Insomniac Announces EDC Las Vegas 2024 Tickets Are Back On Sale This Friday

Tickets will go back on sale beginning this Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. PT.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Tickets for the 28th edition of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas, taking place May 17-19, 2024 at the renowned Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will go back on sale beginning this Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. PT.

Due to the demand the world’s largest dance music festival brings, all 3-day general admission passes have already sold out during the festival’s Future Owl presale earlier this year. EDC Las Vegas welcomes over 525,000 devoted headliners to immerse themselves in more than 1,000 acres of dance music paradise.

The global festival leader seamlessly combines a passion for music with cutting-edge art installations, thrilling carnival rides, captivating theatrical characters, and a vibrant array of interactive experiences throughout the festival grounds.

Beyond the unrivaled immersive experience at the festival each year, more than 200 music artists representing all dance music subgenres can be heard on full display across the festival’s nine stages and multiple art cars.   

While all GA tickets are sold out, 3-day GA+ and VIP tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. PT here. Both ticket types are available on layaway beginning with a deposit of just $10. If paid in full, GA+ tickets begin at $599 plus taxes and fees and VIP tickets begin at $969 plus taxes and fees. 

Last week, Insomniac unveiled its official offerings for EDC Las Vegas lodging, which include the return of Hotel EDC and Camp EDC. These offerings provide festival enthusiasts with the opportunity to enrich their EDC experience, both of which include multiple nights and days of festival-themed accommodations and activities, fostering memorable connections with fellow festival goers.

Details surrounding the return of EDC Week, charitable initiatives, Camp EDC parties and activities, new festival experiences, the lineup and more will be revealed in the coming months.



